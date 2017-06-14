Cambrian letters to the editor, June 15, 2017

I’m not really a freeloader
I am a freeloader, and according to polls you are one, too. That’s according to Gov. Jerry Brown, because we disagree with the latest gas/diesel/vehicle registration taxes passed by the California Legislature.
The Legislature used Rahm Emmanual’s “never let a good crisis go to waste” screed to pass this bill by using the Oroville Dam calamity to raise taxes for infrastructure repair. The last time these taxes were raised, some 20 years ago, we were told the same thing, only to see the funds diverted into the General Fund, going mostly toward social services and special projects rather than for its intended use.
The latest estimate was that only 20 percent of these taxes raised were used to repair and replace roads, dams and other essential community infrastructure. Now, like Bullwinkle the Moose, they’re saying “This time for SURE!” So in essence, we are making up the difference for their lies to the public 20 years ago, and they expect that we’ve forgotten it. Unfortunately, the moment monies hit the coffers in Sacramento, they become completely fungible and become part of the creative bookkeeping that politicians are notorious for.
Hit hardest will be the rural and mountain areas, where folks are separated by miles of open spaces. Urban residents have mass transit options not available to the farmers and ranchers, who will have to raise the prices of their bounties because of the taxes will increase the cost of their goods. Our legislators, who make about $117,000 a year, have a $176-a-day per diem while in session and have access to state vehicles,don’t have to worry much about this additional tax, do they?
Jim Major, Cambria
Thanks for support in Spain studies
I am so incredibly thankful to the Cambrian community for helping and supporting me in this journey to study abroad in Spain.
I would like to thank the Women’s Auxiliary for sponsoring the spaghetti dinner and Mary and Shelly Woeste for their efforts with planning the event. I would also like to thank Moonstone Beach Bar and Grill, the Sea Chest and San Simeon Beach Bar and Grill for generously donating the food for the spaghetti dinner.
The wonderful music at the event was performed by Tony and Bob of Rough House, Zazu and David Plum. Small businesses in town helped the silent auction and raffle be successful. Thank you so much to those who donated. The fundraising was a tremendous success. However, we are still a couple thousand dollars short, but we are confident that we will be able to come up with the funds before my departure.
None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for the loving community of Cambria and, of course, my amazing adviser, Sharon Bisso. I couldn’t be more thankful for her. I love living here, and the people makes it so much better. Thank you so much to the community and everyone who has been supporting me through this journey.
Sincerely,
Holly McHaffie, Cambria
Bruce Gibson not universally loved
It’s great that Bruce Gibson has fans like Clive Finchamp (Kudos to Gibson as county supervisor). A loyal friend is a friend indeed.
Because our supervisor manipulated getting the unaffordable gold-plated sewer in Los Osos – inappropriate technology for our Liquefaction status, supported the idea of sending our treated water away to a neighboring aquifer, meanwhile promising future development while knowing there was no water available, and then keeps ignoring his district by challenging water politics in the Paso water basin while rallying when the community chooses to rebuild the Cayucos pier, the Morro Bay library, the Cayucos Vets Hall leaves much to be desired.
The worst letdown was Gibson’s support of the offshore testing for Diablo Canyon quake assessment. He encouraged oil industry sonar blast testing that would have decimated most of our coastline’s ocean beings and flora. It was ultimately deemed unnecessary.
Mr. Gibson is intelligent, knows his job well, but it’s hard to trust his decisions or behavior as not being self-serving steps to power.
L. Owen, Los Osos
Authors, books and deer in road
Consuelo Macedo mentioned the upcoming Celebration of Local Authors on July 1 at the Vets Hall (1-5 p.m.) in her column, but if you went to the web to see the 30 authors and their books, you might not have found them as a hyphen was left of: It is cambria-authors.com.
I am trying something unique with my latest book about Canadians and American understanding: having a drawing for a Victoria, British Columbia vacation, which you can enter for as little as a $5 book purchase (25 percent of proceeds go to Historical Society). If you are not sure you can make the celebration, email billseavey@gmail.com, and I will postal mail you out the drawing details.
One more thing. About deer strikes, they can happen anywhere and one happened a few houses down from us. A fawn was left without his/her mother as I saw him/her nearby in mourning. always slow down at night on our roads, I’ve come very close myself on Vineyard off Highway 46.
Bill Seavey, Cambria
