Rain safely behind us, Melody Coe and authors lie ahead

We never say the “R-word” in reference to Heritage Day … indeed there had been some rain on the Wednesday before our annual event last Saturday, just enough to refresh the roses still in bountiful bloom. Guests at the event were thrilled to enjoy the craftsmen and women carving jade and wood, spinning and weaving, churning butter and more.
Resident watercolorist Jim Karjala was industriously at work, and the Rev. Theresa Desmond performed at least one “shotgun wedding” aided by hubby Alan as the sheriff. A lot was going on in the front yard at the Historical Museum, and docents report that many visitors were inside perusing the displays.
Out back, Greenspace generously shared the Cal Poly Chinese Lion Dancers to our site as well as theirs, in recognition of the Chinese presence in our village for about 40 years down by the creek. Folks of all ages took a little ride aboard a horse in that direction as well. Little tykes were thrilled to be seated in the Jenkins’ vintage Ford and Cambria’s 1939 Dodge Fire Truck, getting pictures as they manipulated some of the controls. At times the children worked with antique tools in the arts and crafts area.
Thanks to Alex de Alba of Cambria Pub and Steakhouse and Jeanne Brodie of Stolo’s True Earth Market for graciously donating their prize-winning chili, served on grilled hot dogs and by the bowl. Several lucky people took some home at the end of the day. We were also privileged to have the moody tunes of Jill Knight on our stage, while a crowd enjoyed beer, wine, and Native Daughters’ root beer floats. All in all, a wonderful day!
Melody Coe
Wonderful days and nights are what we are about. On Thursday, June 8 at 5:30, join us for an informative evening in the parlor with native-born historian Melody Coe. After hors d’oeuvres and beverages, be prepared to be enlightened about preserving your family heirlooms: collecting, storing, and cataloguing those volumes of documents and photos you cherish. How, when, and where does one choose a professional for advice, if necessary?
The Historical Society is proud to say we chose Melody, who works in tandem with historian Dawn Dunlap, to tackle some in-depth research which was beyond the usual norm to delve for accurate facts and interesting details during production of the Cambria Treasures booklet, on sale in the gift shop. Because space is limited, reservations are required for her talk, with a small $10 fee which can be applied to an annual $30 membership. Members always attend without charge. Call Penny Church at 805-927-1442, or email pennylanec@aol.com.
Authors to gather
SAVE THE DATE! Because the next monthly column is published after the Saturday, July 1 second annual Celebration of Local Authors, watch The Cambrian for details about the event, which is held at the Veterans Memorial Hall at Main Street and Cambria Drive. More than 30 authors of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s literature will be there from 1:00-5 to meet and greet you, providing the opportunity to purchase their work.
Noted mystery writer Sue McGinty will be with us; and Cambria editor and author Stephen H. Provost will give the keynote speech at 2 p.m. Check out the special website www.cambriaauthors.com for an illustrated description of participating authors. We want you to be with us!
Consuelo Macedo’s monthlycolumn on North Coast history and Cambria Historical Society activities is special to The Cambrian.
About the museum
The Cambria Historical Museum and bookstore at 2251 Center St. at Burton Drive are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; the heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: 805-927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com, and like www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
