Olallieberry Festival dishes out yummy dishes, recipes

Many thanks to an immediate response from our readers to a request for guest contributors for this column. We begin with news of the winners of the baking contest at the first ever Olallieberry Festival, for which I was privileged with four others to do a “blind judging,” not knowing the identity of the entrants.
First place went to Annette Prian and Gayle Jenkins, working in concert, with each humbly giving credit to the other for their olallieberry pie. Second place went to Pat Moreno for a Mississippi mud pie, which we will run at a later date. Third honors were awarded to Barbara Parchen for her olallieberry crumble bars; and honorable mention went to Pat Williams for olallieberry bars.
In response to many queries, Renee Linn reports that their local crop depends on the weather for ripening about June, but that Linn’s is dedicated to filling orders for their products. For purchases in quantity, she directed us to check with Avila Barn.
Olallieberry pie
Crust:
1 stick butter, softened
3 tblsp. sugar
1 cup flour
Filling:
2 cups water
2 cups granulated sugar
6 tblsp. cornstarch
1 3-oz. pkg. raspberry Jello
1 3-oz. pkg. blackberry Jello
3 pounds fresh olallieberries
Mix crust ingredients and press into a deep greased pie plate. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned; cool.
Bring water, sugar and cornstarch to a boil in a large saucepan, stirring until thick and clear. Remove from heat and stir in Jello, mixing well. Cool; fold in berries and pour into pie shell. Chill in the fridge until set, and serve with vanilla ice cream.
Olallieberry crumble bars
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2-1/3 cups all purpose flour
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
10 oz.-12 oz . olallieberry jam
2/3 cup good granola without dried fruit
1/4 cup sliced almonds
Powdered sugar for dusting
Mix butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer with the paddle attachment on medium speed until just combined. Add vanilla with mixer on low. Sift flour and salt together; and slowly add to butter mixture, mixing on low until it almost comes together in a ball.
Turn dough out onto a board; lightly pat two-thirds of the dough evenly on the bottom of a 9-inch square baking pan, and about half an inch up the sides.
Spread with jam, leaving a half-inch border.
Mix granola into remaining dough with your hands, breaking dough into small bits, distributing on top and covering most of the surface. Sprinkle almonds on top. Bake bars in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 45 minutes, until lightly browned.
Cool completely and cut into nine or 12 bars; sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar.
Olallieberry bars
1 cup melted butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 cup flour
1 1/2 cup rolled oats
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
10 oz.-16 oz. olallieberry pie filling
Or jam of your choice
Mix together the melted butter and brown sugar; let cool and set aside. Mix together flour, oats, nuts, baking soda and salt. Add the cooled butter mix to the dry mix; stir until combined. Reserve one cup for topping. Press remaining mixture into greased 9-by-13 baking dish. Spread pie filling (or jam) over the mixture. Sprinkle one cup of the reserved oat mixture over top.
Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes. Cool on a rack and cut into squares. Makes 24 bars.
Consuelo Macedo’s column is special to The Cambrian. Submit recipes and ideas to her at The Cambrian, 2068 Main St., Cambria, CA 93428, or email her at cambrian@thetribunenews.com.
Comments