Morro Bay Aquarium to be the topic of museum talk

Seventeen years before the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act required that we care for our sea life, Bertha Tyler and husband Dean were caring and displaying some in their Morro Bay Aquarium. Come tonight to the Cambria Historical Museum parlor to hear about how they established the facility 46 years ago, and what the future holds for the 92-year-old dynamo and the aquarium.
The evening begins at 5:30 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, and the public is warmly invited for a $10 fee applicable to an annual membership. Members attend our events free all year, and we have something scheduled every month! Call Penny Church at 805-927-1442 to make sure space is available.
Everyone has noticed that spring has sprung in our Heirloom Gardens, with roses, poppies and elephant garlic in full bud. We are proud to host two free events there this weekend, beginning with the brand new olallieberry Festival sponsored by our partner, Cambria Chamber of Commerce, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Enjoy all things Olallieberry, with goodies available to eat and drink, and a featured performance by popular musician Jill Knight on our backyard stage! This family-friendly event offers interactive crafts for the children, utilizing materials provided through a grant from the Cambria Community Council. See The Cambria ad for details.
On Sunday, May 7, from noon till 4, stroll through the second annual Bee Faire, sponsored by our partner Beautify Cambria. Learn about these beneficial insects, and enjoy brief presentations about their part in our endangered ecosystem. More honey treats are available to purchase, eat and drink. Word has it that there is a pet parade with small animals in bee costume — can you imagine? Make your own May Bonnet with the Native Daughters of the Golden West and join in the festivities.
Plan now for the Historical Society’s annual Heritage Day, on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’ll have displays and demonstrations of all things old fashioned, and more family fun, food and beverages. If you have a craft or skill, we need to you to participate! Please contact President John Ehlers immediately to sign up and be assigned a prominent space, at 805-927- 3065.
The same afternoon, our neighbors at Greenspace will be open with opportunities to stroll there among the Asian garden and temple artifacts. At 1, the Cal Poly Dragon Dancers will perform on Center Street and our properties.
Now is also an ideal time to stroll through the historical area of town and discover the wealth of information about our earliest structures. A tour guide is available at the outdoor kiosk, with a detailed illustrated booklet for sale inside the bookstore, a wise investment of just $10. Check out what other wonderful gifts we have for your perusal and purchase!
After enjoying our 100-year-old roses, take a turn through the village and up Wall Street, which looks like an alley going north past Linn’s, and see the heritage deciduous dawn redwood in full foliage. The bright green needles have filled the graceful branches every spring since 1946 when it was planted after arriving from the highlands of China, where it is native. In autumn, the needles turn a brilliant henna before completing the cycle and fall. It’s a sight to see!
Tales From Town appears the first Thursday of each month and is special to The Cambrian.
About the museum
The museum and bookstore at 2251 Center St. at Burton Drive are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: (805) 927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com, and, on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
Comments