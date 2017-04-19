Cambrian letters to the editor, April 20, 2017

Mother-in-law remembered fondly by resident
My mother-in-law, Irene Mary Knotts, died recently, but she had a good long life, living to the age of 97. Irene met and fell in love with and then married her beau, Jack Knotts, in 1942. They had two children, Sharon Finchamp and Richard Knotts, who each loved their mom deeply.
Irene and Jack purchased their first home in 1949 in Monterey Park, where they lived until a little after their retirement. They moved to a charming home overlooking the bay on Camano Island in Washington. After Jack died, Irene lived on the island until 2000, when she decided to move near to her children and grandchildren. She purchased a home in Cambria. During her lifetime, she was very active in the American Legion Auxliary and her church.
In Cambria, she attended the Community Presbyterian Church until her health badly declined.
Clive and Sharon Finchamp, Cambria
Thank you for show of compassion
My grandmother Virginia Marie Stone was killed April 2, 2017, in the accident on Highway 46 at Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles. On behalf of all of my family, we would like to thank everyone in San Luis Obispo County for the love and compassion they have shown to all of us involved.
Daniel Massie, Coalinga
