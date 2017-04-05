Jerry Praver to speak at museum on lighthouse lens

There is a lot to be said for partnerships, and the Cambria Historical Society is highly successful for our most recent ones.
Jerry Praver, one of our early volunteers, found a special niche when the Bureau of Land Management recruited him and many others in presenting its plan for preservation of the Piedras Blancas Light Station.
Praver, and others like Abel Martinez and Carol Adams, fell in love with the lighthouse and its history, and shared their Historical Society time out there, pulling up and hauling off tons of ice plant to allow the native plants to return. They also did lots of research, which they share with us.
Jerry will speak in our museum parlor on Thursday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. about the Fresnel lens that served the Coast Guard atop the lighthouse for many a year, and now resides on Main Street in front of the Pinedorado Grounds.
The public is invited to join our members (who get in free) to hear all about the past, present and future of the lens. Call event Chairperson Penny Church for a reservation at 805-927-1442, and come early for beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Your $10 fee may be applied to an annual membership, with free admission to the Speaker Series almost every month the rest of the year.
So long, Vineyard Diva
The Historical Society partnered with the Cow Parade and Cambria Tourism Board to host the purple “Vineyard Diva,” created by Mary Clark-Camargo and displayed in our front yard since October.
We will bid adieu to the work of art, which delighted many a visitor, including one small child who stood in awe and asked, “Can I touch it?” as his parents got the photo op. The cow will depart for a new home mid-month, and after auction will benefit San Luis Obispo charities.
Family activities
Two kindergarten classes of 25 visited last month on their annual tour and story time, with fresh new interactive activities and tools provided through a generous grant from the Cambria Community Council. Partners from Pacific Wildlife Care delighted them with a visit by Buddy, the red-tailed hawk.
It is wonderful to be able to expand time for the family friendly activities during events next month when all will be welcomed to participate in the new Olallieberry Festival in the museum’s Heirloom Gardens, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, May 6.
On Sunday, May 7, we partner with Beautify Cambria for the second annual Bee Faire, so save those dates and watch for complete publicity about special features, fun and food on those lovely spring days.
Clearing medians
Beautify Cambria is also organizing the community for a workday this Saturday, April 8, from 8 to 11 a.m., to clear the median strips in the center and along the sides of Main Street of the weeds which have proliferated since our bountiful rains.
Foxtails and thistles are particularly noxious, and if allowed to continue will multiply and smother desirable plants.
“Many hands make light work!” especially at a time when there are fewer volunteers and more weeds.
Dress brightly, and park safely to join in the fun. Stay tuned to Facebook for news if rain postpones; thanks to Christine Heinrichs and Claudia Harmon for organizing this.
