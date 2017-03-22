Cambrian letters to the editor, March 23, 2017

Honor Kommer by supporting the Cambria Library
We recently lost a precious servant to the Cambria community.
Joen Kommer worked endless hours and campaigned for many years to help birth our exceptional library.
She was always present at the many fundraising book sales, encouraging the volunteers. If you saw her first cramped (and shared) office space in the original library, you would be impressed that she could function in it.
She was quietly kind, friendly and unassuming toward everyone and especially treasured and appreciated her dedicated staff.
She was modest, generous and thoughtful, with a ready smile and uplifting comments. She did not complain about her own great challenges and was kept from the life she truly deserved.
A long battle with cancer forced her into a well-deserved but very short-lived retirement and took her away from us. I hope you will think of her and the others responsible for our facility of knowledge and enjoyment when you use its resources.
Gratitude is always worthy of expression, and I know Joen would appreciate your showing it to the hard-working staff and volunteers.
In memory of Joen, please help and support your local library, which is available to everyone.
Tim Mayer, Cambria
