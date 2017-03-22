Youth sports, longevity and Coast Union basketball

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade Pause

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived

0:35 Hiking the East Cuesta Ridge and Mount Lowe trail in San Luis Obispo

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it