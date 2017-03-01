Photographer Josephs to speak at Cambria museum

Black Arum palaestinum lilies are blooming, kindergartners are coming for a tour and activities, and noted photographer Joe Josephs is coming to speak at our monthly Parlor Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
The latter is a perquisite for our members, but the public is cordially invited to reserve a spot and come for hors d’oeuvres before the presentation. Ten dollars gets you in and may be applied to a family membership for the entire year of activity.
For more information, call Penny Church at 805-927-1442.
Grant money purchases artifacts
The kindergarten kids will be the first to be able to interact with newly purchased antique tools and artifacts, which the Historical Society acquired with a grant from the Cambria Community Council.
They will be an integral part of the family activities during the May Olallieberry Festival and Bee Faire in our gardens in May, at our annual Heritage and Harvest Festival Days, as well as on exhibit in the museum.
Highway 1 history on view at museum
Featured in the display room, be sure to peruse the wall-sized pictorial history of the construction of Highway 1 since its inception in the early 1900s by Cambria resident Senator Elmer Rigdon.
The permanent display is through a grant from Caltrans for the purchase and restoration of the former Guthrie Bianchini House to be our museum, and it is a timely reminder of the hazards of the rain and terrain on the Central Coast.
The Cambria Historical Society is proud of our goals and accomplishments of fulfilling our mission to preserve and present the heritage of our beloved 167-year-old community.
Please join us as a business member, family member, docent or gardener. Leave a bequest. Be a part of our legacy.
Consuelo Macedo’s column on North Coast history and Cambria Historical Society activities appears the first Thursday of each month and is special to The Cambrian.
About the Museum
The Cambria Historical Museum and Bookstore at 2251 Center St. and Burton Drive are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Go to www.cambriahistorical society.com or www.facebook.com/ cambriahistoricalsociety. Phone: (805) 927-2891.
Comments