Cambrian letters to the editor, Feb. 23, 2017

Peace Leaders thank community
The Cambria Grammar School Peace Leader Program would like to thank the members of various organizations and individuals in our community for their time and support.
The Cambria Grammar School Peace Leader Program is a schoolwide program based on the belief that academic achievement and school safety will improve with a positive common language that encourages respect and personal responsibility. It teaches six “Keys to Peace”: Honor Good Acts, Offer Help, Stop Harm and Blame, Find Trusted Guides, Make Amends, and Strive to Improve. We implement schoolwide events and projects that connect students to their school and community. We also work toward a safe and happy playground through our Peaceful Playground activities.
In 2016, the Cambria Education Foundation supported our efforts to provide alternative play activities with funds for yo-yos and Kendemas (a Japanese yo-yo). Funds from Cambria Community Council were used to purchase a Peace Pole in front of our auditorium. We added a beautiful Peace Garden with help from Shana McCormick, Cambria Nursery and Florist, Cambria Tree Service, Lee Wright, David Bidwell and Melody Robertson.
This year, grants from Cambria Community Council and Country Coast Classic are being used to enhance our Peace Garden and Peaceful Playground activities. Volunteers April Benham and Kathy Quigley are coordinating a Peace Flag project, and artist-in-residence Stephanie Arehart has volunteered to coordinate a ceramic totems project for the garden.
The donations of funds and time represent the generous spirit of our community. Most importantly, the children learn to appreciate the many people who offer help and better their world as they work toward becoming respectful and responsible individuals.
Gratefully yours, Sarah Moore and Toni Mertens, Peace Leader coordinators
Should CCSD board terminate GM?
Let’s say you held a highly paid executive position at a private corporation. Let’s say, an important part of your job was submitting timely monthly reports to a government agency, and that these reports were related to a $13 million project.
Suppose you failed to perform this important duty for two years — even after the agency sent you reminders that the reports were due. Suppose you neglected to report other issues that the agency required. (We’re assuming your boss had no knowledge of the violations.) Now, let’s say the agency finally said, “Enough!” and fined your boss $600,000 for the many violations putting the $13 million project at risk. Think you’d get canned?
The “Termination and Severance Pay” portion of the general manager’s employment agreement states in part: “Employer shall have no obligation to provide such notice, severance pay and benefits in the event Employee is terminated for good cause. For the purpose of this Agreement, ‘good cause’ shall include, but not necessarily be limited to, any of the following: (1) A material breach of the terms of this Agreement; (2) A failure to perform his duties in a professional and responsible manner consistent with generally accepted standards of the profession; (3) Conduct unbecoming the position of General Manager or likely to bring discredit or embarrassment to the CCSD.”
What do you think? At the last CCSD meeting, did Jerry Gruber meet performance standards? Did his outburst and personal attack of Tina Dickason bring discredit or embarrassment to the CCSD? Should Jerry Gruber be terminated for good cause?
I think “no,” “yes” and “yes.”
Sherri Bell, Cambria
Pet population affected by lepto
Fellow Cambrians, I’m writing to inform the community of a disease that has affected our local pet population. We have recently confirmed two cases of leptospirosis (lepto) in Cambrian dogs. Our local colleagues have had two likely suspects. Unfortunately, two of these four cases were terminal. It was also confirmed in a horse living in town.
Lepto is a bacteria shed in the urine of wildlife, rodents and domestic livestock. It is most likely to be found in stagnant or slow-moving water. The heavy rains have undoubtedly played a role in the increased exposure. Please seek immediate veterinary attention if your dog is acting ill.
Signs of lepto can be vague and may include: fever, anorexia, dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst and urinations, joint pain, eye inflammation and bleeding. It usually progresses to full kidney and/or liver failure and is generally fatal if left untreated.
It does not affect cats. However, be aware this disease is zoonotic, meaning humans can get it. Avoid all contact with your dog’s urine. Do not let your dog run off leash or have access to environmental water sources (even if vaccinated).
Vaccination may prevent leptospirosis caused by serovars included in the vaccine and is recommended for all dogs at risk of infection. The initial vaccination is two vaccines two to four weeks apart and then one yearly booster after that.
Please arrange to discuss the disease and vaccination with your regular veterinarian.
Please see these links to understand more about this disease: http://bit.ly/2mePJjc, http://bit.ly/2fv4Kgb.
Dr. Alex Erickson DVM, Cambria
Visitor praises Pewter Plough
We are visiting California from England on vacation and, while staying in Cambria, we came across a unique little gem of a theater, The Pewter Plough Playhouse situated right on Main Street.
On Thursday night there was a jazz band playing, and it was a walk-in show, so we went in and spent the evening listening to fabulous music for just $15.
We discovered they had a full play schedule across the weekend, so we booked tickets for “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” a comedy showing Friday evening, which was brilliant. They have that show Saturday evenings and a Sunday matinee as well, and we would highly recommend it.
We returned to the playhouse again Sunday evening , our last night in Cambria, to listen to Jill Knight, who is a popular local folk/blues singer, and had a great time.
We loved Cambria and the surrounding area, but our evenings might have been a little dull if we had not found the Pewter Plough Playhouse.
If you live here or are just passing through, we would really recommend the place for some excellent entertainment.
A. Mollie Weller, Weymouth, Dorset, England
Marine sanctuaries, drilling and Gandhi
Regarding the Feb. 7 hearing in San Luis Obispo on the proposed marine sanctuary, I find it painfully ironic that people drove there in their cars, vans, SUVs, etc., from all over the county, to oppose oil drilling. Don’t they realize that they’re burning the oil (gasoline) that they are railing against?
Gandhi said, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” Well, they’re not doing it. If fact, it might be a good idea to have an oil rig off in the distance to remind us of where the stuff comes from. Then we might be more careful about burning it up.
Joel I. Cehn, Cambria
