Cambrian letters to the editor, Feb. 9, 2016

Overturf hits Cambria tourism nail on the head
Great article by Stephen Overturf (“Has quest for tourists passed tipping point?” Jan. 26, Page 10). The amount of money the tourist board collects is substantial.
According to Justin Cooley, tax collector for San Luis Obispo County, in 2015 Cambria area got $33,350 a month to promote tourism while the county got a matching amount. It’s time for the tourist board and our county supervisor to get on the same page and use some of the money for Cambria infrastructure.
Erv Rodgers, Cambria
Is hiring Casale to coach football really “offensive”?
Thank you for the laugh from the Feb. 2 article title, “Casale returns as offensive coordinator” on Page 16. (I’m sure Mr. Casale did not casually take offense.)
Steve Cole, Cambria
SLO County loses educational leader in Gaye Galvan
Our county lost a true champion for children and youths this week with the passing of Gaye Galvan. Gaye served for many years on the governing boards for Cuesta College and the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education. Gaye’s service to public education in our county is legendary and was characterized by integrity, vision and dedication to creating a bright future for the county’s students.
The Grizzly Youth Academy was perhaps Gaye’s proudest achievement. Combining the strengths of military training and quality education, the Academy has saved thousands of students from dropping out of school. Grizzly would not have been established without Gaye’s leadership.
As a former U.S. Marine, Gaye will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Her car license plate read “Proud Woman,” and we all are prouder for knowing Gaye.
Julian Crocker, Cambria
Don’t throw the Affordable Care Act out with bathwater
My wife and I are self-employed. Before the Affordable Care Act, we could not afford health insurance, and should the ACA be repealed without an affordable and accessible alternative, we and millions of other Americans will be back in the same tragic situation.
In a just and well-functioning society, health care is a right, not the privilege of a wealthy and fortunate few. Universal access to health care for all not only saves the nation money in the long run, it creates a more productive and secure society.
Repealing the ACA and slashing Medicaid and Medicare does not make economic or moral sense. It is an irresponsible act. Leaving health care to the whims and vagaries of the market, and to the greed of a for-profit industry, is an outrage, not a solution.
Keep the foxes out of the henhouse, and don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater!
Don’t repeal the Affordable Care Act without a more universal, more accessible and more equitable replacement.
Donald Archer, Cambria
