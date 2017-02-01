Go Red to support women’s heart health during February

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the United States today. Heart disease knows no boundaries age, sex, ethnicity or financial status. Women are at particular risk for a number of reasons, one being a lack of understanding of the risk factors involved and another, the differences in the presentation of the symptoms of a cardiac episode in women.
During February, the American Heart Association and Go Red For Women target women to help raise their awareness in the fight against heart disease and learning to “love your heart” to live a longer, healthier life. Stop by your local fitness facility or health care provider to learn your numbers (weight, blood pressure, percentage of body fat, body measurements), evaluate your diet and exercise regime. Taking preventive steps can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease.
Beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, and all the following Fridays in February, the Cambria Community Healthcare District Ambulance and employees will be distributing heart care and related information at the Cambria Farmers Market, conducting tours of the ambulance and equipment and teaching “Hands Only CPR.”
On Feb. 3, the 10th anniversary of Go Red, join millions of women and men on National Wear Red Day and wear red to help raise awareness about women and heart disease; to help the important women in your life — your mother, your daughter, your sister, but especially yourself!
Kristi Jenkins, Cambria
