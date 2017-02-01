Farmers Market offers variety of winter goodies

Every Friday afternoon, like clockwork, Cambria Farmers Market sets up shop in the Vets Hall parking lot. Rain or shine. Year-round. Managed by Jeff Nielsen and sponsored by the Cambria Lions Club, the market epitomizes the club’s motto, “We serve.”
Have you noticed there’s a rhythm to this weekly dance of veggies and flowers, soups and breads, and all manner of fresh, local products to enjoy? The seasons set the stage for the vendors and the wide variety of fresh and healthy offerings they bring to the table. That’s why you won’t find corn in February. And why this column, Farm Fresh, will appear in The Cambrian every few months. To keep you up-to-date on what is ready to eat right now. And to let you know about all the special market happenings coming up that you won’t want to miss.
What’s in season
There’s no guarantee exactly what will be available at every market because, well, farming depends on what Mother Nature delivers. But here’s an idea of what you can expect to find through the winter months:
Root vegetables and other staples of the season — carrots in various colors, potatoes, radishes, turnips, beets, butternut squash, cauliflower, cabbage, kale and lettuce.
Fruity deliciousness: oranges, lemons, grapefruit, strawberries, jams, juices and cocktail mixers.
Prepare to be delighted by tomatoes, roses and other flowers, almonds, cheese, honey, sprouts, meats, fish, salsas, guacamole, olives, herbs, breads and pastries.
Hot and healthy — barbecue, soups, fish tacos.
What’s happening
Our Artists Quick Draw & Auction was a big success during last weekend’s Cambria Art & Wine Festival, and the market has other events and activities up its sleeve.
On Friday, Feb. 17, fitness guru Colleen Juarez will lead a tour of Cambria Farmers Market in search of heart-healthy foods in honor of February as American Heart Month. Learn about how the colors of different foods influence health. And, if you know Colleen, there will be at least a few exercise tips included in this stroll around the market.
And what better way to celebrate eating more greens than with the wearin’ of the green? St. Patrick’s Day arrives on Friday, March 17, and with it a wee bit o’ fun at Cambria Farmers Market. Grab your shillelagh and come on down.
Our advice: Don’t let a little cold or wet weather keep you home. Our farmers are here every week bringing you good health, along with a healthy helping of fun and community.
Susan McDonald’s column is special to The Cambrian.
About the market
Cambria Farmers Market, sponsored by the Cambria Lions Club, is held every Friday afternoon in the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, 1000 Main St. Current winter hours are, 2:30 to 5 p.m.
