Cambrian letters to the editor, Jan. 26, 2017

Pewter Plough show a treat
I am so happy living in our little hamlet of Cambria! Last week, Suze and I attended a mini concert put on by Maddie Scott at the Harmony Café at the Pewter Plough. She was fabulous! Tonight (Saturday) Charlie Shoemake was back from a performance at the San Diego Symphony Hall last weekend sharing his jazz piano stylings. Good for Giovanni Grillenzoni, who has preserved the historic nature of his venue at the Pewter Plough.
Iggy Fedoroff, Cambria
San Simeon internet improved
I wanted to express my thanks and appreciation to Mr. Will Hearst, Mr. Bill Flemion, and Mrs. Karen Flemion for improvements made to San Simeon Community Cable Internet services. Over the past year and a half, substantial investments of staff time and equipment have been made. The internet is now 100 percent reliable and has been unfazed by the recent rains and high winds. Customer service is top notch.
As a senior with some mobility limitations, high-speed internet services have become more important to my daily activities and quality of life. I do understand what is involved in providing and supporting commercial cable internet services. Well done!
Henry Krzciuk, San Simeon
Compromise letter is off-target
I must take issue with Mike Lyons’ letter to the editor, “Trump doesn’t understand the art of compromise” (Jan. 12). Compromise is the settling of differences between opposing sides, with each side making concessions.
Mr. Lyons believes that the attribute of being a businessperson should not be considered a positive should he or she run for public office as they would not have the ability to compromise! To the contrary, I believe a businessperson, albeit a small shop owner to a CEO of a major company, represents the epitome of compromise.
Businessmen/women make many compromises in their organizations, sometimes on a daily basis — financial and technical impacts, government regulations, competitive impacts, employee relations and, most significantly, the economic health and welfare of their company.
Politicians are highly influenced by their financial supporters, party affiliations and lobbyists, and they are often weak in management skill sets compared to those of experienced businesspeople. The politicians have less regard for spending funds (other people’s money) under their control compared to the company-funded financial decisions a businessperson must make.
Strongly consider businesswomen/men that run for public office. They could bring “real-world” compromise experience, common sense and conservative management skills to government organizations.
Allan MacKinnon, Cambria
Wilde play a good time in SLO
On Sunday afternoon, I attended the latest play being performed by the Academy of Children’s Theatre at the SLO Little Theatre.
The play is “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, who would be delighted with this outstanding performance by these young artists. The direction and the production values are stunning, and the comedic timing and crisp pace keep the audience engaged.
If you want an afternoon or evening of sheer delight, you have one weekend till the end of January. Enjoy!
Ruth Fleming, Cambria
Trump cabinet nominees unfit
Last week, Donald Trump placed his hand on two Bibles, books with demonstrably no meaning or impact in his life, and was sworn in as our 45th president. Now, not only are we governed by a president who is in violation of his constitutional obligations, but also by cabinet nominees who are unfit for their prospective positions.
Trump’s cabinet picks share a common thread of knee-jerk opposition and ignorance. Rick Perry is the poster-boy. In the last election cycle, he fancied himself a serious candidate for president, running on a platform that included eliminating the very agency he is now nominated to lead (if he could just remember which one it was). He testified before the Senate that, since being briefed on what the Department of Energy actually does, he will be an able leader. I worry greatly about how he will make decisions. His charge includes our nuclear stockpile. I doubt that after a single briefing he’s suddenly going to develop intellectual curiosity.
Right down the line, looking at candidates for administration posts, I see this frightening trend. Trump’s picks are a mirror image of everything that’s troubling about the man himself. Today’s peaceful transfer of power is not cause for celebration.
Ted Siegler, Cambria
Inaugural concert a source of pride
It has been a long time since I felt the pride I did watching the inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood and the others nailed it with their “Make America Great” music. Toby nailed it with his version of “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”
It was great to see the next commander-in-chief surrounded by Pershing’s Own, the U.S. Army Band, the U.S. Army Chorus and the USMC Honor Guard. It was great to hear him compliment the military members present before anything else.
It was great to hear the gratitude expressed by our next president. He reiterated his promise to make America great for all of us, even those who criticize him even before he is in office.
I was so proud when he and his family stood in front of the statue of Abraham Lincoln and he rendered a salute to Lincoln’s memory. The tens of thousands in attendance let him know they love him. I am confident he will make America great again for all of us.
Brian Griffin, Cambria
