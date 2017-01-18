Norwegian twist on vanilla custard

Looking ahead to the next Chinese New Year’s celebration for the Year of the Rooster, I was tempted to revisit some of my favorite Asian recipes. I resisted that impulse in order to share with you an experience with daughter Kathy’s friends, who visited Cambria with her.
Along with some cooking sessions in the Culinary Corner of my home, the conversations invariably turn to family favorites, especially those of international origin. We have featured Norwegian recipes previously, but I was intrigued when Trudy Post Schmidt described these special pastries that are served to children on the first day of school in that country.
When I saw the photo, I first thought it was fried eggs, but perhaps that is how it was meant to be. Trudy has made a variety of traditional Norwegian treats and posted on Facebook.
Skoleboller (School Buns with Vanilla Custard)
Adapted from “Authentic Norwegian Cooking”)
1 1/2 cup whole milk
1 pkg. active dry yeast
1/2 scant cup butter
1/2 scant cup granulated sugar
1/2 tsp. cardamom
4 cups unbleached flour — approximately
1 sm. pkg. vanilla pudding (not instant)
Vanilla frosting
Shredded coconut
Dissolve the yeast in milk heated in a small pan to lukewarm; add melted and cooled butter. Stir in the sugar and cardamom and enough flour to make a soft batter. Turn into a mixing bowl, and knead in the rest of the flour to make a soft dough. Knead about 10 minutes, until smooth and elastic.
Place in a greased bowl, turn once to oil all surfaces; cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise until almost double in size.
Remove once during the rising period and knead lightly. When risen, roll into 12 to 14 balls and place them on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Make a deep indentation in the center and allow the dough to rise until light and smooth.
Cook the pudding, using only half the milk listed in the recipe. Cover and set aside during the rising process. Generously fill the dents with pudding, and bake in a preheated 450-degree oven 10 to 12 minutes (oven temps may vary). Cool on a rack, and when at room temperature, encircle the custard with a wide band of frosting and sprinkle that with coconut.
Cooking classes
It is always so much fun to putter with friends in the kitchen, learning and sampling. Several of us have been meeting at the Olallieberry Inn with Marjorie Ott, and the joy continues. Classes are open to the public, with advance reservations. Save these dates:
▪ Monday, Feb. 6 — Best Ever Crescent Rolls; Cream Cheese Spreads, Hash Brown Casserole, and Mini Chocolate Banana Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Frosting.
▪ Monday, April 3 — Pear, Maple Syrup & Ginger Handpies, Apple Pumpkin Bread, Chocolate Fudge Cookie Bites, and Pear, Rosemary & Goat Cheese Pizza.
▪ Monday, May 22 — Buttermilk Biscuits, Dark Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Molasses Pound Cake, and Lemon Bliss Cake.
Item selection is subject to change. Class starts at 11 a.m. and ends about 1:30 p.m. Cost is $45, and includes lunch and samples. Location: Olallieberry Inn Bed & Breakfast.
To register in advance, email her at marjorie.ott7@gmail.com.
Consuelo Macedo’s column is special to The Cambrian. Submit recipes and ideas to her at The Cambrian, 2068 Main St., Cambria, CA 93428, or cambrian@ thetribunenews.com.
