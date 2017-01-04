Misty Tartaglia’s ‘Top 20 Under 40’ honor well-deserved

Misty Tartaglia, a local North Coast resident and Cambria businesswoman, has been selected as one of the Tribune’s Top 20 Under 40 for this year. The award, in its 12th year, honors those under 40 who excel in both their work and volunteer activities. To be eligible, nominees must live and work in San Luis County year-round, be 39 or younger Jan. 1 and demonstrate professional excellence in their field and a profound commitment to their community.
The application requests specific examples of the nominee’s leadership, innovation and initiative, including specific examples of the nominee’s accomplishments and volunteer service. Misty was selected by a panel of six judges from a group of 95 San Luis County nominees.
While living in Harmony on the North Coast of San Luis Obispo County, Misty, a registered nurse, recognized the need for a local licensed, accredited home health care agency. Residents of Cambria recovering from surgery or illness needed locally available medical care that included nursing, wound care, dressing changes and physical therapy.
Responding to this identified need, Misty worked to establish Cambria-based Cherish Home Health Inc., which is independently owned and operated, licensed and accredited, serving all of San Luis Obispo County.
While Misty was working with patients recovering from surgery and dealing with long-term illness, the importance of diet in the recovery process from healing foods and nourishing meals became apparent. Misty worked with The Cambria Connection to establish a partnership with The Wellness Kitchen and Resource Center for delivery of pre-prepared, nourishing, healthy meals to Cambria residents.
Misty’s activities in the local community include both education and athletics. She serves on the board of the Cambria Education Foundation, a community organization that raises money and makes it available to students through scholarships and college tours, as well as to faculty who submit grant applications for projects not funded by the school district.
Misty also serves on the board of the Cambria Youth Athletic Association, which provides and encourages sports actives for children ages 4 to 14. Misty coaches soccer, softball and basketball for CYAA. She is also a board member on The Cambria Connection, our community resource center, and is a member of the SLO County Cattlewomen’s Association.
Misty was born in Sierra Vista Hospital and has spent her entire life in San Luis Obispo County.
Misty knew from the time she was 12 years old that she wanted to be a nurse. She fulfilled her undergraduate nursing requirements at Cuesta College and completed her registered nursing degree at Allan Hancock College in May 2002.
Misty is married to Derrick Tartaglia, whose family has raised cattle in the county for four generations. Misty, Derrick and their daughters Reese and Tanna live in Harmony on the ranch in the original farmhouse. In addition to her professional nursing responsibilities, Misty also works on the ranch.
Our Cambria community is extremely fortunate to have a young, innovative, responsive and dedicated person in Misty working diligently as an outstanding role model as a wife and partner, an active mom participating in the education of Cambria students, and a practicing dedicated nurse running a successful business while actively working on the ranch. I took great pleasure in submitting her nomination and applaud the judges for selecting Misty as one of this year’s Top 20 Under 40.
Kristi A. Jenkins is a former president of the Cambria Community Healthcare District board. Her Viewpoint is special to The Cambrian.
Comments