A poem to kick off the new year on a positive note

By Dianne Brooke

As I sat and reviewed this year past, as the news came over the radio by my bedside, as I sat in the company of dear friends, I realized how blessed I am but how much work there is for me to do — for all of us. It helps me to frame it in such a way as, “How is this task I’m doing positively impacting someone else?” rather than just viewing it as a drag or overwhelming. So this came to my mind this morning …

“New Year’s Day”

Here we are again

Another day

Like every other day the sun comes up

A new beginning

Why do we need an excuse to start anew

To continue the good we aren’t even aware we are already doing

Every day

Every new day

We are every one of us dominoes

Not awaiting the fall but rather

At the tipping point of the flow

In a positive and cohesive direction

Toward peace and harmony

This is no time to stay upright, uptight

It’s time to do something

Give thanks instead of apologies

Thank you for waiting

Thank you for letting me share my story

Thank you for allowing me to stumble

Not no negatives

Only the vulnerable truth

Because, after all

It’s much easier being who you are than being anyone else

It’s all that is true

Help yourself by helping others

By showing them the way

To understanding you

To understanding themselves

Putting feelings and thoughts into kind and patient words

Reminding them we all want the same thing

Love

Enough to eat

Nothing to fear

Why is it so hard to remember

That we are all made of the same water and electricity

And smidge of primordial goo

We are all pond scum

Granted, some pools stink more than others

Surfaces swirling with greed and apathy and denial

But we all have the ability

The responsibility

To keep from polluting the pond further

The resources are at the very tips of our tongues

And in the strength of a mere little finger

To clarify

To fortify

To purify

That in which we all swim

Together

Every day

Every new day

A new beginning.

Dianne Brooke’s column appears weekly and is special to The Cambrian. Visit her website at www.ladytiedi.com. Email her at ltd@ladytiedi.com.

