A poem to kick off the new year on a positive note

As I sat and reviewed this year past, as the news came over the radio by my bedside, as I sat in the company of dear friends, I realized how blessed I am but how much work there is for me to do — for all of us. It helps me to frame it in such a way as, “How is this task I’m doing positively impacting someone else?” rather than just viewing it as a drag or overwhelming. So this came to my mind this morning …
“New Year’s Day”
Here we are again
Another day
Like every other day the sun comes up
A new beginning
Why do we need an excuse to start anew
To continue the good we aren’t even aware we are already doing
Every day
Every new day
We are every one of us dominoes
Not awaiting the fall but rather
At the tipping point of the flow
In a positive and cohesive direction
Toward peace and harmony
This is no time to stay upright, uptight
It’s time to do something
Give thanks instead of apologies
Thank you for waiting
Thank you for letting me share my story
Thank you for allowing me to stumble
Not no negatives
Only the vulnerable truth
Because, after all
It’s much easier being who you are than being anyone else
It’s all that is true
Help yourself by helping others
By showing them the way
To understanding you
To understanding themselves
Putting feelings and thoughts into kind and patient words
Reminding them we all want the same thing
Love
Enough to eat
Nothing to fear
Why is it so hard to remember
That we are all made of the same water and electricity
And smidge of primordial goo
We are all pond scum
Granted, some pools stink more than others
Surfaces swirling with greed and apathy and denial
But we all have the ability
The responsibility
To keep from polluting the pond further
The resources are at the very tips of our tongues
And in the strength of a mere little finger
To clarify
To fortify
To purify
That in which we all swim
Together
Every day
Every new day
A new beginning.
Dianne Brooke’s column appears weekly and is special to The Cambrian. Visit her website at www.ladytiedi.com. Email her at ltd@ladytiedi.com.
