Cambrian letters to the editor, Dec. 29, 2016

Connection thanks CCC for support
Everyone at the Cambria Connection, including our employees, volunteers, Board of Directors and those we serve, want to give our sincerest thanks to the Cambria Community Council for its generous support of our organization.
The Cambria Community Council is invaluable to so many in our community — our schools, civic groups, scouts and nonprofits like us. As we look forward to the new year, we are grateful to the council and its supporters for helping evolve and improve our programs and the quality of life for all Cambrians.
The Cambria Connection is a nonprofit community resource center. We serve families and individuals seeking solutions to the challenges of aging, economic misfortune, parenting, illness, grief, alcoholism and addiction. The Connection partners with other nonprofit groups throughout San Luis Obispo County and local community organizations to offer an array of community services not otherwise available on the North Coast.
Stevan Rosenlind, president, The Cambria Connection
Water politics: the new global zone
Recent New Times article by Karen Garcia, “Water Rumors,” is a great synopsis regarding the crisis facing Cambria and elsewhere. Environmentalists have been predicting for decades that water politics will become the new global war zone — bigger than oil. Now the chickens are coming home to roost.
“We all live downstream,” as saying goes. If we foul our nest, or precious planet, I doubt we will have any Mars or Moon to colonize.
Sandi Brockway, Cambria
City refugees spoil town heritage
Sad to see the transformation of Cambria lifestyles over the decades because of all of the city refugees who now want to change Cambria to their city standard of life.
I write this as an heir of the old days’ tough Swiss dairyman who worked seven days a week without any art galleries and all of the other materialistic crap that you refugees bring.
William Beretta
Comments