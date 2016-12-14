There are many heroes left; you just have to know where to look

I loved Kathe Tanner’s piece this past week about “the white envelope under the tree” when one is stumped for a gift. Oh, the days when a $1 Hot Wheels car was sufficient. With every year of age, the dollar value of their Santa’s list goes up. And, I believe, girls are easier to buy for than boys. I’m glad the bulk of that is over in my life. Well, until the “next generation” appears. Or not.
I heard a seemingly completely unrelated announcement on the radio this morning upon awakening: “John Glenn, the last great American hero, died.” Wow, that’s a sad state of affairs if that’s true — the last hero! I suppose it’s always a matter of opinion, and it did certainly makes one take greater notice of the news story. It also got me to thinking …
We do throw that word “hero” around a lot. (Kind of like the word “love” — but that’s a separate monologue.) But, for once, I agree with it. “Noun: a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities,” Webster’s states.
Jimmy Carter is a hero in my book but maybe not in yours, as are all the Water Protectors — obviously not everyone agrees, judging by the initial actions that led to the Standing Rock outrage as well as the hostile online comments from those who don’t agree that the indigenous people have a right to safe drinking water and to protect their sacred lands.
Oops, Tangent Central.
What I’m saying is, we hold our military personnel in the “hero” category for laying life and limb on the line for the sake of their country. So would you agree that the veterans who went and stood beside the Sioux are still heroes?
I would.
A friend of mine was my hero when she moved my son into her class, into a more appropriate-for-him setting. Actually, there are at least three of his teachers who, to this day, I consider heroes for their incredible intuitive skills at teaching him. Who was your hero as a child? He wrote a report on the subject: Cal Ripken, because he worked hard, was honest and was a good guy, not just because he was a great baseball player.
For some, it’s their parents or grandparents. The point really is that it’s an amazing feeling, I think, to be a hero. Really, it’s just the feeling of doing something right for someone other than yourself. So here’s the thing: Instead of a new electronic device, perhaps do what a friend of mine is doing. She’s taking whatever money she would have been spending on junk and putting it together to give to some friends of ours who are having some major challenges.
She’s my hero. Someone else bought the Thanksgiving groceries. Another hero. Making a donation to Cambria Anonymous Neighbors so families will have a nice Christmas — hero. You don’t have to know who the benefactor of your gifts will be to make a difference to exhibit “noble qualities.”
Sometimes it takes courage to say you’re sorry and show up at a family function. But if it means the world to your parent or siblings or whomever, that’s huge. It doesn’t always take money. As I often preach here, time is a big gift. Become someone’s hero by committing to “being there” X-amount of time, to read a book to, to walk with, to help with … whatever.
Teachers, emergency personnel, the young man who helped an elderly lady cross Highway 1 at the Spaghetti Bowl, smiling and staying close to her to keep her feeling safe, while his buddy waited for him on the other side until he got back — heroes.
Last-minute gifts? Donations to an appropriate charity or helping in the library or school in someone’s honor? The possibilities are endless. So is the stream of waste that goes into the landfills around the holidays. Wow, double the gift — something meaningful for someone and a gift to the Earth! Right on!
On that note, I’m going to see what fun we can have but also what good we can spread in Hawaii with my boys next week.
Mele Kalikimaka!
