Community Presbyterian Church welcomes Baker as pastor

After a seven-month interim period, Dr. Brant Baker has been called as the permanent pastor of Community Presbyterian Church.
At a meeting Sept. 18, the congregation voted unanimously to call Dr. Baker, who has previously served congregations in Mesa, Arizona; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina, during his 30 years of ministry.
The Cambria church has been without a permanent pastor since the retirement of the Rev. Tracy Vining in January 2014.
Dr. Baker has been serving as interim pastor for the past 10 months. After a thorough search with 14 applicants, the pastor-nominating committee selected Dr. Baker, with the congregation’s unanimous vote and approval.
Sunday evening, Dec. 4, Community Presbyterian Church of Cambria, a Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians congregation, installed Baker as its permanent pastor.
This delightful service opened with Judy Robertson playing “Joy” on the piano. Then the praise band, (on guitar, Dr. Baker, Debbie Soto and Kati Soto; David Lange on drum; Cathy Zettler on keyboard; and vocalists Krista Chawinga and Sheri Baldwin) led the congregation with three lively spirited songs, “There is Joy in the Lord,” “I Saw the Light” and “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone).”
Erica King, pastor of the Morro Bay Presbyterian Church, read Psalm 98 a very fitting Scripture for CPCC, which begins “Sing to the Lord a new song, for he has done marvelous things.” Dr. Baker delivered the sermon titled “Cornucopius Joy.” The pastor Installation Commission included the Rev. Charlie Little, Templeton Presbyterian Church; Jim McClurkin, Community Presbyterian Church, Ventura; and the Rev. Dr. Matthew Hoyt, Orchard Presbyterian Church Ventura. After the installation, everyone joined in the closing hymn “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.”
After the “Jubilant” celebration and service, everyone gathered in the Fellowship Hall for an old-fashioned basket potluck dinner. As we walked to the hall congratulating our new pastor, the wonderful aroma of warm casseroles and slow cooker meals captivated our senses. A joyful evening was enjoyed by all present. With merry hearts, we were reminded by our pastor to “delight yourself in the Lord.”
“I’m delighted to be called to serve this wonderful congregation in this beautiful place,” said Baker, who holds advanced degrees from Princeton Theological Seminary and Columbia Theological Seminary.
He has written extensively, with well more than a dozen published titles in areas as diverse as children’s worship to prayer to adult Bible study. Dr. Baker’s books are available on Amazon.com.
Since moving to Cambria, Baker has become a fairly regular face at the Cambria pickleball court.
“I probably suffer from competitiveness unbecoming a pastor,” Baker admits, “but it’s a fun game.”
He also is an enthusiastic hiker and golfer. Brant is married with two grown children and one grandchild. He and his wife, Karen Baker, are enjoying the beauty of the Central Coast.
Zac Chawinga is an elder at Community Presbyterian Church. Debbie Soto is the church’s praise band leader.
