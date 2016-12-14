Don’t let obligations rain on (or rein in) your holiday parade

So this is Christmas, and what have you done?
The question posed by John Lennon 44 years ago (yes, it really has been that long) still resonates today.
For many of us, the holiday season is about “doing”: buying a tree, shopping for presents, throwing parties, cooking big dinners, entertaining family — or families, plural, if there are divorces, in-laws or multiple sets of grandparents involved.
It’s easy to feel pulled in a dozen directions. Maybe your parents and in-laws both want you to spend Christmas Day at their place, but they don’t care about Christmas Eve. Or maybe it’s vice versa.
Some of the pressure is external like that: People make demands, and you feel obligated to fulfill them.
Some of it’s internal: You feel obligated because you think you should do something, or maybe because you’ve always done it.
And some of it’s a combination of self-imposed guilt and social expectations. It all comes down to a list of “shoulds” that can wind up being longer than some of the wish lists kids compose for Santa.
Do any of these sound familiar?
▪ You should buy a gift worth at least X number of dollars for Aunt Julia, because she spent that much on you last year (you know because you looked it up in on Amazon).
▪ You should say “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas” — or the other way around.
▪ You should give to a charity because its representative sent you something in the mail or decided to waylay you in front of the local shopping center.
▪ You should attend such-and-such a Christmas party because others might be offended if you don’t — even though those “others” hardly know you.
▪ You should decorate your house to the hilt because everyone else on your block is doing it.
▪ You should be in the Christmas spirit, even though you’re spending your first holiday season without your favorite pet, a parent, a spouse.
Instead of making Christmas about fulfilling obligations, why not make it about (gasp) just having fun? Being, you know, merry. Making like the jolly old elf.
Part of the thing about the holidays is they’re supposed to be about giving. But somewhere along the line, we’ve allowed giving to morph into obligation. There’s a fine line between the two, and it’s easy to cross, but the distinction lies largely in how we look at things. Boil it down, and it’s pretty simple: Giving is something you want to do; an obligation is something you feel like you have to do. Or, to put it another way, a true gift is given without the expectation of anything in return; an obligation is fulfilled because we’re afraid of what we will get in return: guilt, disapproval or even drama.
The tendency to transform gift-giving into obligation-fulfilling is so familiar to most of us that the writers of “The Big Bang Theory” played it for laughs in an episode where Sheldon objected to Penny giving him a Christmas present.
“You haven’t given me a gift, you’ve given me an obligation,” he protested. “I now have to go out and purchase for you a gift of commensurate value and representing the same perceived level of friendship as that represented by the gift you’ve given me.”
Actually, no he didn’t. And you don’t, either.
I’m going to suggest a radical concept that’s going to sound counterintuitive — even downright selfish at first blush: Instead of making Christmas about fulfilling obligations, why not make it about (gasp) just having fun? Being, you know, merry. Making like the jolly old elf.
If you want to go to that holiday party, decorate your house or send money to that charity, do it! If you feel like you’re doing it out of obligation, don’t. If you feel like saying “Happy Holidays,” more power to you. If you prefer “Merry Christmas” or “Feliz Navidad,” go for it. If some folks react to your wishes of merriment and happiness by choosing not to be merry or happy, that’s their problem, not yours.
You might have to compromise to make other folks happy, too, of course. Just don’t let them rain on your Christmas parade.
And you shouldn’t even feel obligated to be happy if you’re not. I lost my father this year, and I know there will be times I won’t feel like smiling. That’s OK. But I’m still going to try to have a good time, not because it’s “expected,” but because I want to — and I’m pretty sure he’d approve.
When it comes right down to it, the best gift you can probably give most people doesn’t come wrapped in anything but good cheer.
Trust me: Genuine Christmas joy and heartfelt holiday wishes are the absolute best things you’ve got to offer.
And if you’re having fun, it’s bound to rub off on those around you.
Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays. Joyeux Noel. Blessed Yule. Happy Hanukkah. And while you’re at it, have a fantastic Festivus, too!
Stephen H. Provost: 805-927-8896, @sproauthor
Comments