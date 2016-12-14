Don’t let obligations rain on (or rein in) your holiday parade

2:05 Monarch butterflies return to Pismo Beach Pause

1:43 Watch SLO firefighters learn how to fight a house fire

1:52 Kids with cancer celebrate with Santa at Jack's Helping Hand Christmas party

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

0:52 Tour a Mediterranean garden blooming in Morro Bay