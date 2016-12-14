Memories of Pearl Harbor, and a trip to Costa Rica

The blessings of the season be upon you all! I am personally joyful as I celebrate my jubilee year upon earth and recall the greeting and cards from so many family and friends. At this time, I also am reminded of the significance of my natal day, as there are many remembrances of the devastation in Pearl Harbor in 1941.
When I met my future husband, we noted many reasons we were meant for each other, including his family’s presence at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. His dad was the leader of the Royal Hawaiian Band, and they were there for the competition Dec. 6. “Papa’s” band came in second to the Arizona’s, whose members were allowed to sleep in on that fateful morning.
When the bombing began, my “other mother” was playing the organ there at the base chapel; after Papa finished fighting back at bombers and fighters with handheld anti-aircraft guns, they escaped to Schofield Barracks, where Richard had been born eight months previously.
Those terrifying war days were recounted by Marietta and included in Richard’s memoirs, which we published before he died. He bore no rancor, and we visited Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the 10 years my son taught English there. Alan married a wonderful Japanese girl, Chikako, and they gave us two lovely granddaughters, all living now in Clovis. We do remember that “Day of Infamy” but cannot harbor resentments.
I was recently blessed to be able to take a second international trip in 2016. It is also keeping with my policy to take advantage of as many opportunities as possible this jubilee year! Thanks to Barbara Della Bitta, and my roommate, Chamber of Commerce Director Mary Ann Carson, for encouraging me to go on the C of C’s trip to Costa Rica. Mary Ann and I enjoyed the tropical rain forest, the Cloud Forest, the natural preserves for hummingbirds and butterflies, coffee plantation and land reclamation, Arenal Volcano and river, as well as the northwest Tamarindo Beach.
I was thrilled to see wild avocado trees loaded with blooms that would produce teeny fruits no larger than a grape or date.
Our knowledgeable tour guide, Ricardo Howell, shared this traditional regional recipe, which he cooked for us on an iron wood stove while his assistant patted out fresh corn tortillas with which to enjoy!
Chayote Squash and Beef Picadillo
2 cups of chopped Chayote squash, boiled for about 15 minutes
Chayote is available at Cookie Crock
1/2 stick of butter
1 yellow onion, chopped
5 cloves garlic
2 bell peppers (green or red or combo)
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 pound lean ground beef
Lizano Tamarind Sauce to season (substitute Worcestershire)
2 tsp. salt and black pepper, each
2 tsp. anchiote (annatto) for color (substitute tomato paste)
Consuelo Macedo’s column is special to The Cambrian. Submit recipes and ideas to her at The Cambrian, 2068 Main St., Cambria, CA 93428, or email her at cambrian@thetribunenews.com.
Comments