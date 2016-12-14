Memories of Pearl Harbor, and a trip to Costa Rica

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation Pause

1:43 Watch SLO firefighters learn how to fight a house fire

1:41 How prepared are you for an earthquake?

0:37 Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made