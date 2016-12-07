Cambrian letters to the editor, Dec. 8, 2016

Thanks for food drive in November
Many thanks from our local CAN (Cambria Anonymous Neighbor) organization for the food drive that CERTAIN held in November. So much food was collected for those in need here in our community that it would bring tears to your eyes. As always, our special community always steps up to help and provide.
The food was divided into thirds and it went to the CAN food distribution, SLO County Food Bank, and the Vineyard Church food distribution.
Holiday Blessings to you and your families.
Douglas Spelts, CAN president
Fairness lacking in Griffin quote
It was with some disappointment as I read the front-page article in the Dec. 1 edition of The Cambrian (“Farmer joins 2 incumbents in election to CCSD board”), that comments were included from Mr. Brian Griffin, yet no other voter was given an opportunity to voice their opinion on the outcome of the election. Fair? I don’t think so.
After receiving several copied and pasted postings made by Mr. Griffin on the Facebook group Cambria Open Forum from an acquaintance, and was offended by what Mr. Griffin had posted related to CCSD candidate Mr. Farmer. I called Mr. Griffin and politely asked him to remove the offensive postings, which he did very shortly after our phone call.
Despite the nastiness of the Facebook postings, Mr. Griffin was interviewed by a reporter from The Cambrian, who included comments related to the election in the article. I questioned the fairness of the reporter’s decision to interview only one member of the voting community, who had clearly made a point of denigrating a candidate running for the CCSD.
May we begin to respect each other, and each other’s perspectives. And may our local media be fair to all.
Tina Dickason, Cambria
U.S. will survive, be great again
Good letters to comment on in the Dec. 1 Cambrian.
Thank you, Randy Schwalbe, for your common sense. Cynthia Hawley again emerges with facts from fantasy. She has cost the taxpayers lots of money with all her lawsuits to slow down progress in Cambria, but who is counting? I wish someone had told me we did not have a water emergency. I could have flushed more and taken a few more showers. What is wrong with all the judges who say her lawsuits are without merit? I need to check their names so I can vote for them.
Then there was a writer attacking our president-elect without using his name. Many of us were just as worried about the last eight years, but we did not demonstrate in the streets. We lived through it and now hope that President Trump will make America great again.
Finally, another writer attacks the salaries of, I guess, CEO Jerry Gruber and CFO Patrick O’Reilly. I guess it would be great if we could get highly qualified, professionally trained and experienced experts to work for paltry salaries, but that isn’t reality. Kind of insulting to call Patrick a bookkeeper, but maybe that is all the writer knows about financial management.
The CCSD will survive, we will get a system to ensure our water and safety from fires. Our country will survive, and some of us think it will be great again.
Brian Griffin, Cambria
Amanda Rice for CCSD president
The people have spoken ... twice. As the top vote-getter in both the 2016 and 2012 elections, Amanda Rice is the obvious choice for president of the Cambria Community Services District board. She is consistently prepared for every meeting, and it is past time she take her rightful role as president of the Cambria CSD at the Dec. 15 meeting.
As president, her priorities would be:
▪ Schedule early evening meetings that allow for more widespread community involvement.
▪ Encourage financial oversight (budget, spending policies).
▪ Create a tone of respect that leads to dialogue and meaningful participation.
▪ Establish standing committees, especially in finance, water/wastewater, and fire service.
Amanda has been unfairly excluded from serving as board vice president and president. At this time, unifying the community is a necessary skill that Amanda possesses. Time for President Amanda Rice to lead the CCSD and Cambria into the future.
Here’s what you can do: (1) Go to Cambria Currents Facebook Page and sign the online petition titled “Amanda Rice for President,” (2) give public comment at CCSD board meeting Thursday, Dec. 15 at 12:30 p.m. in the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building.
Christina Tobin, Cambria
Is it lies or truth that unify us?
Wake up. I’m a white male voter with a college degree, and I suppose those facts make me a part of the “intolerables” and the “nonmajority” that proudly elected a nonpolitician as the next president of the United States.
I support legal minority rights, and encourage the aspirations of all legally present in the United States. I view men who abuse women as cowards. I also did not riot when my constitutional rights were being stomped on, I voted. I’ve read much since the presidential election that speaks to us being a divided nation. Is it lies or truth that unify us?
We have heard such profound statements as “we have to pass the bill so you can find out what’s in it” (Nancy Pelosi on the Affordable Care Act), or “what difference does it make” (Hillary Clinton, Senate hearings on Benghazi), or President Barack Obama’s hip shoot reaction when a policeman arrested a professor who was entering a building through a window at night.
Additionally, we’ve had presidential actions that have been judged as unconstitutional. I do not accept that it’s racism to insist that our immigration laws be enforced, and that we intentionally continue to be a nation of a legislated constitution, and not mob violence.
Richard Carroll, Cambria
Sign petition for marine sanctuary
We are at a crossroads regarding the protection of our oceans of the world. We can do our part by supporting the establishment of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary proposed for the waters off our Central Coast.
We are graced with some of the most beautiful shorelines in the world. National Marine Sanctuaries are not only good for the environment, they also stimulate the economy. Restaurants, hotels, aquariums, boat tours, kayak operators, sport fishing, surfing and other forms of aquatic tourist activities all benefit from a clean and healthy ocean.
The results of the November election will make this task much more difficult. In the profound and prophetic words of Bob Dylan: “You better start swimming or you’ll sink like a stone, for the times they are a-changin’.” This was true in 1964, and 52 years later, it is even more true. It is imperative that we act now. Please go to tinyurl.com/CHNMSpetition and sign the petition. We are running out of time.
Frank DePasquale, Cambria
