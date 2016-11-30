Count on Santa to dole out hospitality at musuem

Samuel Clemens’ “jolly old elf” will arrive earlier than the Night Before Christmas at the Historical Museum aboard the Cambria Fire Department’s shiny truck, about 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1. Santa and Mrs. Claus (in the personas of Donna and Dr. Julian Crocker) have been a tradition at the Historical Society’s annual Hospitality Night event, greeting all who visit and staying over for photos. Refreshments will be served, with plenty of time to browse in our museum and store to pick up Christmas gifts and Sesquicentennial souvenirs.
This is one of Cambria’s finest moments, and we are proud to add new lighting on the beautiful cypress at Windsor Boulevard and Main Street as well as the native oak tree in our Burton Street Heirloom Garden. Installation and materials are provided for the town’s visitors and locals by a generous grant from the Cambria Tourism Board.
Another fine time is to be had at our end of the year Sesquicentennial Holiday Benefit from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Harmony Café in the Pewter Plough Playhouse on Main Street. The public is invited to celebrate with us, and the $25 fee will provide funds for the restoration of the historic Blue Maggetti House, and scholarships for local grads. Call Event Chairman Penny Church now to let her know you are coming, 805-927-1442.
Sesquicentennial
As we reflect on the sesquicentennial year commemorating Cambria’s history since 1866, we thank the dedicated volunteers, participants and the community for supporting Heritage Day, Harvest Festival, the Celebration of Authors, and our almost monthly Speakers in the Parlor. Special mention goes to our press support from The Tribune, The Cambrian and KTEA-FM.
When the ideas were flowing, we were grateful that former Lions President Dixie Walker picked up our enthusiasm, and Lani Zaragoza carried the ball for the Pinedorado and Parade theme to “Celebrate the Past; Serve the Future.”
Taylor Hilden and Michele Sherman also changed their original Scarecrows theme, and both groups enlisted lots of folks to illustrate that in their entries. Let’s keep the pride in Cambria alive through the coming year, with continued assistance from the Chamber of Commerce, the Cambria Tourism Board, and Archer and Hound’s www.visitcambriaca.com.
Squibbing in the rain
Even though it rained on both days that the Beautify Cambria scheduled Squibbing to clean up the village of trash, Chris and Hugh Scott showed up last Saturday and went out Squibbing anyway! We have a supply of tote bags at the museum for anyone who would like to go out on their own in good weather. Meanwhile, we are grateful to Mother Nature for the good soaking, which will benefit our Heirloom Garden.
Stay tuned for a date which Mike Rice will schedule to prune the roses, so everyone can help us prepare for all to enjoy the brilliant display for which we are known.
We wish to thank all the visitors, and those online, who ask some great questions. We depend on our past research, but when stumped we can rely on Dawn Dunlap, Melody Coe and Doug Depue (who now lives in Oregon but has almost 30,000 slides and anecdotes he shares from the 1960s to ’80s).
You must save the date for the annual Recognitions Banquet, when antiquarian Michael Semas will present a fascinating look at the early day Central Coast with historical photos and postcards on PowerPoint, most of which have not been seen before. That will be Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cambria Pines Lodge. Check our website for updated details.
Consuelo Macedo’s column on North Coast history and Cambria Historical Society activities appears the first Thursday of each month and is special to The Cambrian.
About the museum
The Cambria Historical Museum and bookstore, 2251 Center St. at Burton Drive, are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; the heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: 805-927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com, and like us at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
