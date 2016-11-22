Cambrian letters to the editor, Nov. 24, 2016

Farmers Market origins recalled, Gibsons lauded
On Veterans Day, many Cambrians and family celebrated Jack Gibson’s life. Moving memories were offered by family members of a life well lived. I would like to add another memory that is special to me because Jack was a humble man.
In the late 1980s, Jack and Jane Gibson took over as managers of the fledgling Cambria Farmers Market. Locked away in a dark corner of town, it was struggling. As a first step, they negotiated with the Lions Club and moved the market to the Pinedorado grounds.
Soon thereafter, they became dissatisfied with the North County Farmers Market Association, which provided insurance. Fees collected from vendors beyond expenses ended up in that association’s coffers. The Gibsons wanted what was spent in Cambria returned to Cambria’s citizens. So, they negotiated a deal with Cambria’s Lions Club that gave the market insurance coverage, some other benefits, for transferring any leftover income to the Lions’ charitable work in our community. To the best of my knowledge, this was groundbreaking and remains the only such arrangement I am aware of. Most farmers markets are managed by associations of farmers or municipal groups.
This relationship continues today. In my mind, Cambria owes a debt of gratitude to these two individuals who pioneered different ways of doing things when the idea of farmers markets was still evolving in California. Their vision has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars to worthy causes in Cambria. They also built a wonderful market for our benefit that rivals the best in the county in one of its smallest communities.
Mike Broadhurst, Cambria
Holiday thanks to school teachers, workers, volunteers
Thank you, dear students at Cambria Grammar School for your curiosity, life learning and peace leading. Thank you, teachers, for your wisdom, knowledge, patience and passion for your work. Thank you, women and men, for your work: on the playground, at the front desk, in the food service, special education rooms, the principal’s office, the nurse’s room, the library, the school yards, on the school bus, and for vacuuming the rugs and cleaning the toilets.
Two days a week I have the privilege of joining this, exploring of the world as a volunteer. Thank you, PTA, Cambria Education Foundation, and so many other organizations and individuals who volunteer time, gifts and careful attention. May your numbers increase.
My gratitude goes to everyone at the Cambria Grammar School, Santa Lucia Middle School, Leffingwell High School, Coast Union High School and Coast Unified School District offices.
The future of Cambria and indeed the world depends on children and adults maintaining the treasures of the past, exploring today, and creating a better tomorrow for everyone and Earth.
Elizabeth Bettenhausen, Cambria
World War II veteran’s website is worth a visit
Retired Maj. Fred Arnold, 94, is one of the last surviving Air Force pilots from World War II. With the holidays ahead, I commend this neighbor of 33 years, mentor and dearest friend by “paying forward” his website, which introduces you to his much-acclaimed work: www.lestweforgetsculpture.org.
Bette Mittleman, Cambria
Retired teachers still give back to community
What do retired teachers mean to San Luis Obispo County?
A lot!
After years, sometimes decades, in the classroom giving back to their students, retired teachers continue to give back to local communities through their pocketbook and their passion for volunteerism.
The week of Nov. 6 to 12 was California’s 18th annual Retired Teachers Week.
According to figures from the California Retired Teachers Association, retired teachers statewide donated more than 2 million hours of volunteer service in the past year, valued at more than $55 million.
In addition to their donated time, retired teachers are part of the swell of economic benefits California receives from public pensioners as they spend their pension benefit checks.
In California, expenditures stemming from state and local pensions supported 376,572 jobs and $10.9 billion in federal, state and local tax revenues. In fact, each dollar paid out in pension benefits supported $1.65 in total economic activity in California!
Retired teachers continue to give back — both economically and through volunteer service. We cared about our students and our communities while we worked, and that caring doesn’t stop at retirement. Learn more at www.calrta.org or on Facebook.
Barbara C. Castillo, co-president of CalRTA Division 23, Cayucos
