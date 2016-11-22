Gratefulness abounds as Thanksgiving approaches

“You can get anything you want, at Alice’s Restaurant, exceptin’ Alice …”
Thank you, Arlo Guthrie, for putting such a forevermore humorous spin on this gastronomic holiday that is Thanksgiving. In light of or in spite of recent occurrences in the world and in our own town, there is much to be grateful for besides this epic song. I have my own gratitude notes and asked others.
I’m grateful for these fluorescent fuchsias outside my massage studio door that make people smile whenever they walk in. I am grateful my new kitten is making inroads with the other two cats. I’m grateful my car is still running strong that I may travel.
I’m so very grateful my sons are both happy. In fact, my older son just closed escrow on his first house! I remember doing that once in my other life. I’m glad I had that opportunity then. I’m glad to be in Cambria now for more than 35 years. How incredibly lucky I am to have such amazing friendships with both my sons’ fathers.
Others I spoke to found many reasons to be thankful.
“I’m grateful for my son, changing my perspective on work — I didn’t use to care that much but now, I am really happy for my job so I can take care of him.”
“I’m happy to have the perspective that although my relationship is strained with someone, it could always be worse and I’m glad I still feel optimistic about it.”
Almost everyone I spoke to, including a total stranger at the bus stop in front of the Joslyn Center said, “for family” when I asked her what she was grateful for. That was in fact the most common answer. I know I am!
“I’m grateful that I don’t have to worry about money every day that I wake up. While there could always be more, I have enough. I have enough of whatever I need. That’s nice. I am also glad I no longer worry so much anymore about what others are going to think, what to cook for the holiday meal, who’s going to be there. …”
Sometimes age does bring wisdom. I too, embrace that feeling.
I’m grateful my friend has, “United We Stand” on the back of his car. It’s a good reminder and I think I may paint it on my car, also. I’m happy to still be humble enough to clean up after other people in public places. I am really happy to be paid for it as well. Do you ever notice how the high tide brings the smell of the ocean deeper into town or on really hot days, how the pine cones explode to send out their seeds to carry on their work? Or how cats and dogs, in a resting state, look like they’re smiling? Yeah, those things.
“I’m so grateful for this breath, for this skin, for this day!”
“I’m grateful I can still tell my wife what day of the week it is, even though it may be the 12th time I’ve told her.”
“I’m grateful for my new hip so I can go hiking again!”
“I’m grateful for this beautiful place we live in,” the second most common response after family.
“I’m grateful that this election is over and because of it, people (the ‘every-day-man/woman’) seem more determined than ever to work together to make things better for everyone, that they are making more donations to the organizations that support their values, that they are finally finding the courage to speak up to defend others, to stand together in this climate of growing adversity and just a general sense of responsibility we all have.”
Optimistic, but for those folks, I am truly grateful.
Whatever it is you are grateful for, I hope you share it with others, write it down that when you are in a time of need you can remember that there is a bright spot out there somewhere.
Happy Thanksgiving to us all and may peace prevail!
Dianne Brooke’s column appears weekly and is special to The Cambrian. Visit her website at www.ladytiedi.com. Email her at ltd@ladytiedi.com.
