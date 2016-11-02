Black and mostly black cats on special at HART

Did you know that black and mostly black (BAMB) cats are over-represented at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) shelter?
Just as in most shelters, BAMB cats at HART make up a proportionately larger group than their brighter-colored peers. Further, anecdotal reports indicate that black cats also experience lower adoption rates. While a variety of theories have been offered to explain these phenomena, few animal advocates dispute their accuracy. At the time this article was written, HART was caring for 105 cats and kittens. Forty-two of them, or 40 percent, were BAMB cats — cats in need of loving homes, and in higher numbers than their counterparts.
There are many reasons a black, or mostly black, cat might make the perfect addition to your family:
▪ In some cultures (England, Ireland, Scotland, Japan and Russia) black cats are thought to bring good fortune. Adopt a black cat; you might get lucky.
▪ Universally lauded for its slimming effect, black also evokes sophistication. With a black cat perched on your lap, carried in your arms, or draped gracefully over your shoulder … voilà! You exude the elegance and poise of a Vogue model.
▪ Formally attired, BAMB cats are invariably ready for company.
▪ Black complements all color schemes; no matter how intensely hued your décor, a BAMB harmonizes, or becomes a tasteful accent.
▪ Keep in mind: with cats, as in accounting, “in the black” is a good thing.
▪ As with all cats, BAMBs are sweet and engaging when adopted into loving homes.
To encourage adoptions of black and mostly black cats and kittens, HART is offering a special adoption fee. Every day during November, a reduced adoption fee of only $5 will apply exclusively to all black or mostly black cats and kittens. Now is the time to meet these wonderful cats and kittens who are waiting for loving homes.
The $5 adoption fee includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccinations, a microchip, flea treatment, and a follow-up vet examination. If you are thinking of adding a pet to your family, this would be a great time to adopt a beautiful, loving black cat or kitten to share your holidays and to enjoy for many years to come.
HART is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Call 805-927-7377 for more information, or visit HART’s website www.slohart.org, Facebook page, or Instagram, “HARTCambria.”
Pet Topics appears quarterly and is special to The Cambrian.
