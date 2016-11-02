Coming to the museum: Squibbing, Santa and more

In our mission to preserve the past, the Cambria Historical Society continues its efforts in fundraising as well as providing educational opportunities that will benefit our community in the future. Thanks to our dedicated corps of volunteers, members and the general public, our October Harvest Festival events accrued funds over four days to do some necessary work on the Blue/Maggetti House.
Just as with your own homes, we face a challenge to maintain not one but two vintage houses; and although we ask a small contribution to the museum, it may surprise you that the most recent average per-person donation was 73 cents. It is difficult to provide services with minimal revenue, so we appreciate the generosity of our contributors. That includes a special donor who prefers to remain anonymous, and those who attend the almost monthly Speaker Series and “pitch into the kitty” for refreshments.
November speaker
We are privileged to welcome Cambrian Editor Stephen Provost on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m., who will give us his insights as an active citizen of Cambria, published writer of fiction and nonfiction and native of the Central Valley.
Since members can reserve a seat free, we welcome the general public to call Event Chairman Penny Church at 805-927-1442 and request a spot. The $10 fee applies to a $30 annual family membership, and so you may have free admission for the speakers all year. Now is the time to join!
Grant update
We are always seeking grants, and recently have benefited from a specific one from San Luis Obispo County that will enable us to enhance the entryway at the corner of Burton Drive and Center Street near the kiosk.
It is gratifying to see how many folks check out information there about the Historical Society as well as other nonprofits. A grant from the Cambria Tourism Board allowed us to mark a historical tour of the village with plaques and sell an illustrated guide in the museum store, with a simple map available on the kiosk.
Another grant for which we are grateful comes again via the CTB to install lighting on the official Cambria Christmas Tree, the Port Orford cedar at our front entrance, which is actually on Center Street.
In years past, we have been able to include the native oak in front of the gift shop and illuminate the north entrance to Cambria at Highway 1 and Windsor Drive. This year we will have a wonderful surprise at that spot! Don’t forget to save the date for Hospitality Night, Thursday, Dec. 1, when Santa will join us to light the tree and stay for pictures in the museum.
Squibbing Day
Speaking of maintenance and pride, we appreciate all the efforts of Beautify Cambria on behalf of the community, with trash/recycle/planter/receptacles about town, not only attractive with their easy-care succulents, but also attracting people to pitch in their trash and recyclables. Well, almost everyone. There is still a fair amount of detritus, which is a problem, so this is the second year we are hosting their committee for Squibbing Day.
Paul and Louise Squibb demonstrated their civic pride as they gathered trash while strolling about. Over the years, others joined in “Squibbing,” including Scouts, 4-H and other youth groups.
Beautify Cambria is again enlisting all to join in from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at the museum. Refreshments will be available, clean up material provided, and a stewardship tote bag will your reward. Our reward will be a tidy town in time for Thanksgiving.
About the museum
The Cambria Historical Museum and bookstore, 2251 Center Street at Burton Drive are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The heirloom gardens and back yard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: (805) 927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
