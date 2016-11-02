Cambrian letters to the editor, Nov. 3, 2016

Fire Safe Fair thank-yous
We gathered a stellar group of safety professionals and volunteer organizations May 5, for the Cambria Fire Safe Fair.
Our first responders get first kudos: Many thanks to Cambria Fire, Cal Fire, Cambria Healthcare District for being there, not only for this event, but for whenever we need you. We especially thank the SLO County Fire Safe Council for supporting this event.
Cambria Hardware generously filled two large “go buckets” with dozens of emergency supplies for our raffle giveaway. Cody Casteel of Atascadero’s Mid-Coast Fire Protection spent four hours inspecting and recharging at no cost dozens of fire extinguishers. Sean O’Brien hauled a trailer carrying a cabin made of salvaged Cambria pine from his Pacific Coast Lumber Company in SLO and donated a beautiful pine Adirondack chair to give away. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey shared his latest forecast, Cambria CERT Ham operators demonstrated their communication skills, Dexter Upton relayed Cambria Fire history, Bob Kelly brought his Buddy plan, and Sheriff’s Posse volunteers showed us how horses are vital to search and rescue.
Special appreciation to Father Mark Stetz for allowing us to take over the Santa Rosa Catholic Church parking lot. We are grateful to The Cambrian’s Steve Provost, Kathe Tanner and Jennifer Perryman for helping us get the word out. Much gratitude to the Cambria Historical Society for loaning equipment, as well as many thanks to Harvey’s Honeyhuts for, well, you know. Hearty thanks to Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Cambria Forest Committee, Pacific Wildlife Care and the American Red Cross. And we appreciate La Terraza, Mojo’s Coffee and BanjerDan, who added special flavor to this event.
A million thanks to these folks who made it all happen: Bruce Fosdike, Barbara Bronson Gray, Joyce Renshaw, Roberta Vitols, Chris Landgreen, Mark Landgreen, Lorna Mumper, David Wierenga, Ken Persinger, Joyce Williams.
Susan McDonald,
Cambria Fire Focus Group
Shameful fight at CCHD meeting
The Oct. 25 Cambria Community Healthcare District meeting was a shameful fight, with the trustee board majority on one side and Trustee Barbara Bronson Gray and a room full of Cambrians that agreed with Gray on the other side of the fracas.
Does Trustee Kristi Jenkins only want an ambulance service for Cambria? In discussing expanded health services, Jenkins pointed out that doctors were in short supply and added that we have three chiropractors in Cambria. Huh? Chiropractors are important but not a substitute for MDs, physicians assistants or nurse practitioners.
Trustee Mary Anne Meyer stated that Gray has been using expanded health care as her political platform since last November. To those of us attending the meeting, it seemed more like Meyer and the board majority were the ones with a political platform, what with Jenkins and Trustee Jerry Wood running against Shirley Bianchi and Gray.
Regarding Wood, he provided us the information that he only had to drive 20 minutes to Morro Bay to see a doctor while he had to drive 40 minutes where he previously lived. Does he think Morro Bay health care is adequate for aging Cambrians?
Gray and Bianchi appreciate our excellent ambulance service but also want to give our community expanded health care services if it is possible and feasible. Please do not vote for Jenkins or Wood. (Wood is already serving for the next two years.) I urge you to vote for Bianchi and Gray on Nov. 8!
Paul Carlson, Cambria
It’s not us vs. them at Cambria CSD
I was moved to write after reading Greg Sanders’ Oct. 11 letter. His “us vs. them” standpoint is toxic, and speaking of “closing ranks” against the “small but vocal” group of people with legitimate concerns is needlessly divisive. A few concerns I have heard:
▪ There was no environmental impact report before the Emergency Water Supply project, causing additional costs and litigation.
▪ The EWS machine cost $13 million and is still rising; the evaporation system has failed, and the tracer test had to be repeated — why isn’t CDM Smith paying for its mistakes?
▪ The grant money did not pay down the loan as promised.
▪ In the dry season alone, the plant should create 7.5 million gallons of effluent requiring truck disposal — what is the staffing/rate/environmental impact of constant waste disposal?
▪ Ratepayers have seen no plan re: money for current and future costs, including major wastewater plant upgrades
▪ Ranchers offered water in January 2014; why didn’t the CCSD accept it?
▪ This project hasn’t supplied water to residents yet; how can we depend on it for growth?
▪ The board changed the project to “sustainable” to enact major growth — with no ratepayer vote.
▪ Board members on the wait list will be voting for the buildout rate.
▪ Most folks see eight to 10 homes a year as reasonable — Sanders recommends 40 starts a year for two decades; with carry-over projects, that could be 50 builds a year plus remodels — this is appalling.
If any of this concerns you, please vote for fresh perspectives on how we move forward — this should not include voting for Greg Sanders and Gail Robinette.
Ted Key, Cambria
Why such costly project oversights?
San Antonio and Marin demonstrate the cutting edge in water reclamation, utilizing biogas (methane) power generation. Eight daily trucks to Kettleman wouldn’t be necessary with such a system in place. Waste is converted to fuel, water and compost while reducing greenhouse gases. California offers generous grant monies for these initiatives. Appropriate technologies could accommodate modest growth.
Our SWF-EWF was designed to pipe seawater. CCSD generously pays a lobbyist. The drought became the opportunity to railroad ratepayers into one solution only — the most expensive water currently available anywhere — desalinization. The CCSD-delayed EIR reveals faulty technologies, complications and contamination — very costly oversights! Why?
A long way from viability, this facility currently costs residents $17 million including future interest. Then, it doesn’t create its own power. Communities statewide have come to the conclusion that desalinization is cost prohibitive and ecologically unsound. Renaming this “Emergency Water Facility” a “Sustainable Water Facility” won’t magically make it “sustainable.”
In 1998, an ex-nuclear engineer talked with a disinterested CCSD about his work specializing in WTF biogas power plants. I dropped reminders over the years to directors to no avail. How long has Cambria’s Waste Treatment Facility fallen into decay? The current state-enforced overhaul adds a much larger ongoing expenditure.
Three CCSD candidates who will never lead us astray are Dewayne Lee, Tom Kirkey and Harry Farmer. Their business acumen, pragmatism, accountability and transparency will guarantee thorough examination of expenditures, fiscal responsibility, sane solutions — and vastly improve community consensus. Best of all, they will not mortgage our future.
Sandi Brockway, Cambria
Wants money back for water plant
I just finished reading some of the Cambria Community Services District’s 2,000-page environmental impact report on the so-called sustainable — or is it emergency — water project? It was the worst piece of fiction of the year. Guess what? We paid for this sloppily written document. Yet another reason why current management and board of the CCSD should resign in masse due to gross incompetence. I hope we can get our money back.
Given what the agencies have identified as missing or not correct in the document, including contradictory statements, using bogus water amounts and pumping information, confusing the EWP with the SWP as one project when they are clearly two distinct projects which unequivocally compromises CEQA, and moving forward with both projects without a Coastal Development Permit, it is my opinion that the document needs a total rewrite. The damage that the CCSD has accomplished because of negligence and fiction has become a dark time in our town’s history. Unfortunately, we must pay for these blunders for years to come.
A yet-to-be-discussed issue is the sewer plant — a key component in our future water supply: It is old and falling apart and in “harm’s way” due to rising sea levels and potential seismic events. It needs to be relocated, and that will be another expense that will force Cambrians to consider “privatization” of our water and sewer system — meaning that we have no control over rates. Are you tired of being fleeced yet?
Richard Hawley, Cambria
Firefighters union backs incumbents
Cambria Community Services District (CCSD) directors and Cambria Community Healthcare District (CCHD) trustees: Gail Robinette, Greg Sanders and Amanda Rice for CCSD directors and Kristi Jenkins and Jerry Wood for CCHD trustees.
During their time serving the CCSD and CCHD, they have proven trustworthy on matters that are critically important to Cambria’s first responder’s ability to safely respond and serve the community. Their efforts on a range of issues such as keeping Cambria CSD Fire Department local, improvement of health services, supporting the SAFER firefighters and other grant-funded opportunities, and recognizing the unique challenges facing first responders in an isolated community amid the wildland urban interface have proven steadfast.
Extended ambulance transport times with limited resources nearby create a situation dire to all first responders as well as the community we serve. Sanders, Robinette, Rice, Wood and Jenkins recognize the importance of providing safe, reliable equipment and enough highly trained personnel that are required to meet current NFPA standards.
Their efforts in supporting all first responders have increased efficiency and morale during the most challenging times. And they have proved that they are loyal to both the employees and community they serve.
Their support and hard work for the constituents is what sets them apart. It is because of their loyalty to both first responders and the community that we support their re-election and continued services to both the CCSD and CCHD.
IAFF Local 4635
Don’t mess with success on CCSD
Forty-five years is a long time to spend listening and reading about Cambria’s water problems. As a Cambria homeowner I’ve done just that, but I like my prospects in next Tuesday’s election.
A vote for Greg Sanders, Gail Robinette and Amanda Rice should secure the legitimacy and the future of the Sustainable Water Facility and provide Cambria with the freshwater required, regardless of dry years. These three have brought us farther than any other good minds, serious studies and millions of dollars spent, could manage. And they’re willing to see it through!
There are much harder choices to be made on Tuesday, Nov. 8’s, ballot. For CCSD, join me in returning Sanders, Robinette and Rice to that board. The message seems clear: Don’t mess with success!
Connie Jordan, Cambria
Come together after election
I hope that the community will come together after the election and support the candidates that are elected to our CCSD, CCHD and school boards.
I would like to offer some words in connection with letters that have suggested we did not need the Emergency Water System (EWS), now called the Sustainable Water Facility (SWF), because our wells/storage tanks have never gone dry.
As one of the founders of Cambrians For Water (C4H2O), I felt strongly that we should continue to support the CCSD board in pursuit of the EWS. I always felt an annual investment of between $150 and $250 was very inexpensive insurance to ensure Cambrians would never run out of water.
Many of us spend thousands each year for automobile and homeowners insurance. A home is the largest financial investment many of us own. Insurance is a very simple concept: We buy it to cover the risk that we cannot afford to pay for ourselves.
What would happen to Cambria if the drought continued and our wells went dry? Tourism would decrease significantly, unemployment would increase, workers would leave town, and home prices would drop significantly.
Should we cancel our insurance because we have not had a fire in our home? Or we have not had an automobile accident? Of course we shouldn't. Many of us feel quite good that we have an alternative source of water should the drought continue, and $150 to $250 each year is pretty cheap insurance to protect our home and our community going forward.
Mark Kramer, Cambria
Transparency needed on board
I believe it is time to replace Cambria Community Services District incumbent directors Greg Sanders and Gail Robinette. They have shown resistance to evening meetings and are in effect suppressing public participation in our local government by keeping it inaccessible to many locals. Their lack of transparency has created an oppressive atmosphere to our town politics. Rather than informing Cambria citizens of what is going on, they would rather obscure the issues and push things through with minimal public scrutiny.
A recent example was an attempt to give General Manager Jerry Gruber a massive pay raise without community discussion in a closed session, until public outcry brought the issue to light. Another example is the lack of ethical practices and presence of inaccuracies as seen by several regulatory agencies that submitted their letters concerning the DSEIR to the CCSD by the Oct. 26 deadline.
To encourage greater involvement, Free and Equal Elections — a nonprofit enterprise that encourages all citizens to participate locally, statewide and nationally in the electoral process — hosted a public forum, co-moderated by myself, the director of Free and Equal, and Emmy Award-winning actor Mr. Ed Asner. We invited all of the candidates to come, and Ms. Robinette and Mr. Sanders chose not to participate. Additionally, Mr. Sanders attacked me personally, in The Cambrian newspaper. This is another affront to our personal liberties right here in Cambria.
As a citizen of Cambria, I encourage all Cambrians to vote in new board members, who are willing to be accountable and transparent with the citizens of Cambria.
Christina Tobin, Cambria
Loves small towns, not small people
Small towns — they are the glue that bonds some sanity to the urban whirlwind — and I love them, but small people terrify me.
Military style “management,” small town or large, results in predictable outcomes, i.e. SNAFU at the least or FUBAR at the worst, in military lingo.
When we Cambrians confront the reality that our wastewater treatment facility is obsolete, dangerous and not curable by Dow Chemical, please let’s not invite the same “management” style for corrections.
Citizens of Cambria, my friends, let’s become larger while cherishing our smallness.
Geoff Palmer, Cambria
Thanks for success of Scarecrow 5K
On Oct. 8, the Cambria Youth Athletic Association held the first Scarecrow Classic 5K Fun run/walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. This event replaces CYAA’s popular Pier to Point run as the primary fundraiser for the organization. Norman Martin was tasked with organizing this first-time event, and he did a wonderful job!
Fun was to be had as the young and old, male and female, two-legged and four-legged all set off from Shamel Park onto the ranch and then back to the park for the finish. There was a lot of positive energy in the park and throughout the course. The event was a huge success, and Norman deserves a pat on the back. We would like to thank all the volunteers who contributed to the success. From handing out shirts to marking the route for the runners, all your help was greatly appreciated.
We would also like to thank our sponsors: The Real Estate Group, Moonstone Bar and Grill, Wayne Gracey Construction, La Terraza Mexican Grill, JJ’s Pizza, Cambria Pines Lodge, The Cambrian, Cherish Home Heath Inc., Artifacts Gallery, Personal Touch, Tap It Brewing, Mondays in Cambria, Aura Hardwoods, Cambria Rotary, Sons of the American Legion, Will Espada, Among Friends and Cambria Hardware. Without these sponsors, the event could not be the success that it was.
We hope to continue the Scarecrow Classic every year during the Scarecrow Festival. So tell your friends and make plans to run/walk next year!
Trenton and Robin Salin, CYAA co-presidents
Sitting in awe of Charlie Shoemake
Friday evening, Suze and I sat in awe at the Harmony Café at the Pewter Plough in West Village listening to Charlie Shoemake’s piano artistry and enjoying a bottle of Mourvèdre together with Giovanni’s culinary creations. We learned that on Dec. 4 there will be a concert benefiting the Central Coast Jazz Institute and featuring some of Charlie’s students at the new Painted Sky venue next to Old Stone Station on Main Street.
Last night was our third visit to listen to Charlie at the café, and we had a special treat when one of his students held our rapt attention with her jazz stylings. Fellow Cambrians, come and enjoy our jazz jewel Charlie and his talented students while we can! You won’t regret the experience.
Iggy Fedoroff, Cambria
