Cambrian letters ot the editor, Oct. 27, 2016

‘No growth’ a ticket to irrelevance
I believe there is a group of people in Cambria who espouse “no growth” for the community, some under the guise of environmental concerns, etc., others hiding behind obfuscating words. I completely disagree with this position. A community needs some growth to remain viable. I have observed places of no growth that have withered and become irrelevant.
Furthermore, allowing a few water connections a year would be fair to those folks on the water wait list, some of whom have been waiting for years for a chance to build their “dream house.”
Consequently, I support the Sustainable Water Facility project completion and plan to vote for Greg Sanders and Gail Robinette, who will accomplish this task, and invite any of you who have not already made up their mind to join me.
Jess Bathke, Cambria
On the brink of a rational solution
As a Cambria resident for more than 25 years, and a property owner for a longer time, I have seen this community on the brink of a reasonable solution to a sustainable water supply some 20 years ago, only to have it stopped, which resulted in a huge loss of effort and money, all to the detriment of the local citizens and taxpayers.
We are again on the brink of a reasonable solution to a sustainable water supply, all to the credit of our current Cambria Community Services District board. To sustain this effort, it is essential that we retain the services of Greg Sanders and Gail Robinette, who have worked diligently to give all of us the security that a reliable supply of water will provide.
Please join me in re-electing Greg Sanders and Gail Robinette.
Bob Lane, Cambria
Why weren’t pipes, sewer plant first?
The CCSD board declared a Stage 3 water shortage emergency Jan. 30, 2014, and began charging penalties/surcharges for exceeding water allotments, effective March 1, 2014. This effectively incentivized most to continue to conserve water and financially penalized those who failed to stay within their allotment.
The surcharges remained in effect through Feb. 28, 2016. However, effective March 1, 2016, the same date our water rates increased, and while still in a Stage 3 water shortage, the board decided to discontinue the surcharges (which had provided considerable revenue to the district). Since then, water use has increased.
From Jan. 1, 2013, through August 2016, the Cambria CSD reports show a total of 258.47 acre-feet (more than 84 million gallons) of unaccounted-for water pumped from our wells but not billed.
Meanwhile, we are on the hook for a $13 million-plus “Sustainable” Water Facility (excluding the cost of any mitigation measures outlined in the draft EIR). As of today, the SWF has not provided one single drop of water to Cambria ratepayers. Contrary to predictions, sand has not come from our taps ,and the wells have not gone dry. Conservation alone has gotten us through the past two years. And, if water from the SWF were to start pouring from our taps tomorrow, how much of it would end up “unaccounted-for”? Why weren’t the water pipes and sewer plant first priorities?
Cambria deserves a fiscally responsible board capable of prioritizing community needs.
Vote for CCSD candidates Dewayne Lee, Harry Farmer and Tom Kirkey.
Sherri Bell, Cambria
Cayucos students need a fair shake
In the Coast Unified candidate forum held last week in Cambria, we outlined the significant issue of the high school options for our Cayucos children. Cayucos’ students “feed” to Coast Union High School by way of an approximately 90-year old agreement that was created when Toro Creek used to flood before the current bridge was built, often preventing travel south.
Cambria and Cayucos are not connected geographically or socially, and it no longer makes any sense for the vast majority of Cayucos’ students to attend high school in Cambria. Our children grow up in the greater Estero Bay area with those of Morro Bay and Los Osos from birth. They live, play, socialize and make lifelong friendships within these circles, not Cambria. Their parents almost universally work in the opposite direction of Cambria.
Coast is a great district and a incredible high school; but it is not our high school. It no longer makes sense that Cayucos’ high school district is Coast, and that Cayucos’ property taxes and developer fees continue to go to Coast while our children do not. We must find a fair and equitable solution to this problem that works for Cayucos, Coast and San Luis Coastal Unified School District, as they are the ones who have accepted and taught the majority of Cayucos’ students in recent times.
It is time to find a solution for the children to attend high school in their community and with the proper funding going to the school district that actually teaches them. It is the right thing to do. Please vote for us.
Eric Endersby and Eileen Roach, candidates for Coast Unified School Board
Standing up for sustainability
A number of years ago, responding to recurring shortages of potable water accessible to Cambria, the Army Corps of Engineers evaluated options for providing a sustainable source and recommended the process of treating brackish water near San Simeon Creek.
The Sustainable Water Facility (SWF), representing the thoughtful and courageous actions of the Cambria Community Services District board, manifests that recommendation today. Two candidates for the CCSD board on next month’s ballot, Gail Robinette and Greg Sanders, over years of service on the board, have been thoughtful and courageous in pursuing and realizing implementation of the SWF.
Gail Robinette and Greg Sanders recognize that the continued viability and vitality of Cambria is dependent upon a sustainable supply of potable water. They also recognize that sustaining the economic health of any community requires thoughtful planning for well-managed growth.
As current directors of the CCSD, Robinette and Sanders are working for all Cambrians to secure a reliable and sustainable source of potable water, providing opportunity to plan for limited growth and thus securing a sustainable future for our community. I urge all Cambrians to support a sustainable future for our community by supporting the election of Gail Robinette and Greg Sanders to the CCSD board.
John Nixon, Cambria
Keep dogs leashed to avoid tragedy
I was greatly saddened to read Harry Farmer’s letter about losing Mr. Anaukee. My dogs and I frequently encountered Harry and his “puppy” on our morning walks. Mr. Anaukee treated each encounter with the sort of gentle optimism that reflects a lifetime of loving care. It would have been impossible for him to believe or understand that another creature meant him harm.
Yet he was attacked and killed by two dogs. I don’t know the specific circumstances, but can only assume the dogs were unrestrained. This county has leash laws that are largely ignored by many in our community. Almost every owner I encounter believes his or her dog is friendly. Dogs, though, often react to stimuli differently than their guardians. My own dogs have been attacked by unleashed dogs often enough that one of them is fearful and defensive whenever we encounter another dog on our walks.
So I implore all those Cambrians who decline to put Fido or Daisy on a leash, please think about Mr. Anaukee and the gruesome end to his peaceful life. He did not deserve his fate.
Ted Siegler, Cambria
