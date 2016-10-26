Sometimes, a friendly face and ready ear are enough

The other day, I decided I was not going to be a hermit wallowing in my funk. I was motivated to get out of my head and walk down to the coffee house and socialize. I’d bring my journal just in case I changed my mind, but I was going.
The usual friendly faces I’d expected were there and greeted me warmly as always. Going in for my tea and quiche, I realized the gentleman in front of me was a road warrior I’ve noticed on and off around town for a while. My Ed had told me to stay away from him because he was “unpredictable.” Indeed I’d noticed him having some possibly rough days, but nothing that unusual in the grand scheme of things and experiences I’ve had.
And while an opportunity to speak with him had yet to arise to find out for myself how unpredictable he was, that made me all the more curious. How many times in my life, from a young age, have I approached all manner of people, strangers, who all have a story and more often than not might need to share it?
I can tell you, there are people I avoid not because they are homeless or dirty, young or old or even a suspected gangster but because they are rude, closed-minded and mean. I will pay anybody the time of day, but I do not give them much more of my energy than that. Now, here was the opportunity I’d been waiting for to find out this fellow’s story.
I actually did sit somewhere else for a moment before I thought about it and proceeded to where I’d seen him go on the premises. It turned out to be the right destination that day.
“May I share your space here?” I asked.
Nearly under his breath he humbly spoke, “Absolutely, it’s a coffee house, safe and warm.”
I sat at another table, but somehow we got to talking across the room. When others came in, I moved closer.
We talked about rocks, a subject I dearly love.
“Sometimes I wrap them and give them away or to my kids,” he said. “I could sell them, but I have enough money, I don’t need any.” (Indeed, I have never seen the man beg at any time.)
“Oh, how many kids?”
“A daughter and a granddaughter!”
“They must love these treasures from you!”
His eyes lit up some.
We continued our conversation about geology and also yoga, yogis, metaphysics and even some consideration about mental health issues, to which he admitted sometimes having “a bad day.” Don’t we all. I was glad I had found him on a good day. I believe I would have pursued his story again had it not been.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration estimates that 20 to 25 percent of the homeless population suffers form some form of severe mental illness. And, while poverty may be obvious as the main reason for homelessness, it isn’t always for lack of effort — a quarter of homeless folks have jobs but don’t make enough to make ends meet.
Yes, drug addiction plays a role, but it is far from the only reason. Sudden financial downfalls, divorce, fleeing from abuse … how many people have children, find themselves out of the house and trying to work, pay for child care, etc.?
Unfortunately, there are many kids out making a living off the graces of the public. They are traveling, “adventuring,” but it is not like that for the majority of road warriors. Their battles are deeper. I can’t give to everybody all the time, especially the “regulars,” but I can acknowledge their existence with a smile and a kind word.
When I had to leave for an appointment, I told my new acquaintance I’d be happy to help identify any other stones he had — whenever he saw my car. I was around! I did not give him money, although I was certainly tempted. I did, however, give him time. He told me he appreciated it. And I felt better all around.
Dianne Brooke’s weekly column is special to The Cambrian. Visit her at www.ladytiedi.com.
