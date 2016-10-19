Cambrian letters to the editor, Oct. 20, 2016

McFarland a good choice for schools
Lee McFarland has the qualifications and the qualities of character to continue to serve on the Coast Unified School District board. To provide excellent education for every child is his goal for our district. His experience in business as an engineer and his commitment to lifelong learning have led him into a second career teaching engineering at Cal Poly. His practical experience and analytical mind give him mastery of critical thinking to solve real-life problems.
Data-driven, he looks at teacher professional development and student performance based on results. At Cal Poly, teaching future engineers, he brings knowledge of what students need to succeed in their futures.
His tenure on the school board has helped open dialogue with the learning community, students, teachers, parents and staff. He has brought thoughtful, effective analysis to our district’s facilities needs, helping tie projects to the budget and getting good results. The new bus barn, improved bus maintenance facilities and the new field at Santa Lucia Middle School are projects accomplished during his service.
Lee McFarland has also used his time on the board to pursue training by the California School Board Association and will receive the master’s in governance certification at the end of the year. He will have studied human resources, facilities, governance, student achievement and school finance. He brings that training back to the board. The students benefit.
The key attribute he brings to his service is good character. He is trustworthy, compassionate and cooperative. I support Lee McFarland and urge you to vote for him for a two-year term on the Coast Unified School District board.
Sue Nash, Cambria
Supports Sanders and Robinette
We totally support current Cambria Community Services District board members Gail Robinette and Greg Sanders for election to the board and know they will continue in their efforts to give us a reliable and permanent secondary water source.
We especially want to thank them for authorizing once-a-week watering, which has allowed us to save five of our deciduous trees. This once-a-week watering has also saved our backs, shoulders and arms from being injured, when in the past we carried buckets of water from our upstairs shower to pour on our plants in a futile effort to save some.
We still have a bucket in our shower and use the water to flush our toilet. The building of our water plant has also given us peace of mind, knowing that we have a secondary source of water which many of our neighbors in our state do not have. We believe it is important to maintain stability on our board so that Gail and Greg’s efforts will not be in vain.
Al and Claudia Solomon, Cambria
Political signs are an eyesore
I read your article (Editor’s Notes, Oct. 13) with great interest as I have been concerned with the proliferation of signs cluttering Main Street. In particular, the overabundance of signs at the intersection of Main Street and Burton Drive. Recently, on two occasions, I was almost sideswiped by distracted drivers who failed to stop.
This type of clutter, be it business or political, is an eyesore and should be removed.
Rita Burton, Cambria
Thanks for Harvest Fest success
Harvest Festival Weekend was successful this year for many reasons and the Board of Directors would like to extend thanks to those who made this possible. This fundraiser helps keep the doors of the museum open year-round, and provides funds to maintain the Guthrie-Bianchini House, the Maggetti House and Heirloom Gardens.
Saturday included local vendors, artists, live music, face-painting and pumpkins from Charan Springs Farm. The silent auction succeeded because of the local businesses who gave so generously and we cannot thank them enough.
Sunday not only had our Pie Baking contest, but also a dessert social, live music, and old-fashioned activities and games for children and adults supplied by Terry Shue. Thanks go to Shanny Covey and Consuelo Macedo for sponsoring the event, and the pie makers who delivered the best pies ever.
The Farm and Ranch Tour was held Monday. Thanks to Kate Magnuson on the Hearst Ranch for arranging a demonstration of working cattle dogs by Ranch Manager Dann Russell, Chris Herrera and Ryan Pascoe. Bill Flemion welcomed us at the Hearst Arabian Horse Ranch for the third year in a row. Thanks to Erin Martin at Harmony Cellars, Linn’s Restaurant, Aarika Wells. Top thanks go to Aaron Linn, who shared his family’s history and farm operation. Joyce Williams and Marj Sewell made wonderful tour guides!
Our Harvest Dinner was Tuesday at Robin’s Restaurant. Thanks go to Shanny for her support, the staff for excellent service and food, Richard and Shirley Lee and Harmony Cellars for donating the wine.
Thank you to our local media for their coverage and support: The Cambrian editorial and ad department, KTEA-FM, Cambria Tourism Board, VisitCambria, Archer and Hound, and Cambria Scarecrows.
The public’s support and participation and the volunteers who gave so much of their time were instrumental in making our 2016 fundraiser a big success.
Penny Church, Cambria Historical Society board member
Thanks for support in loss of pet
On Thursday, Sept. 29, my loyal and longtime faithful canine companion Mr Anaukee was viciously attacked by two dogs just across the road from where I live as we were about to enter Strawberry Canyon for our late afternoon walk. Amazingly, he somehow survived, but passed away three days later. He was 16 years old.
I cannot say enough about the care he was given by Drs. Alex and Casey Erickson and the staff at Cambria Veterinary Clinic. Dr. Alex went above and beyond what would have been expected to save Anaukee’s life.
This is especially noteworthy as he and his wife, Casey, were immediately expecting the birth of their second child, and had a few false alarms during Anaukee’s care. Their son Thomas was born early on Tuesday morning, Oct. 4.
I also wish to express my deep appreciation to the many members of our community for both the emotional and financial support they’ve given me as a result of this tragedy. My deep affection for our special town that I’ve been blessed to call home for 30 years is even richer as a result. Thank you all for reminding all of us why we are so fortunate to live in Cambria.
Harry Farmer, Cambria
Jesse Arnold not endorsing Kniffen
In his closing statement at the CCSD forum Thursday, Oct. 13, Steve Kniffen mentioned my name. He has since told me that he did not mean to imply that I support his candidacy.
I want to make it clear that, although I applaud Steve Kniffen’s many positive contributions to our community, I am not endorsing his candidacy for the CCSD board. Thank you.
Jesse Arnold, Cambria
Why buy a house just for the meter?
I read with interest, in The Cambrian, the CCSD meeting report on growth. Candidate Tom Kirkey was quoted as saying, “If you want to live in Cambria, there are 72 houses for sale in Cambria right now. You should purchase one of those and move the (water) meter to your lot of your choice.”
What an insane statement. You pay $500,000 to $600,000 for a house, then move the meter. The house (a perfectly good dwelling) becomes unlivable. It should be torn down. Who could, or would, incur building costs that start with more than $500,000 in lot costs, plus destroy a livable unit?
In the 1980s and ’90s, I built houses here for clients who couldn’t afford existing homes. I built one for half to two-thirds the cost of an existing one. I’ve had several lawyers tell me (20 years ago), “If you can buy a lot, you have an implied right to build now, not 20 to 30 years from now. You should start a class-action suit.”
No one has. Many lot owners have given up and sold lots at a huge loss.
Taylor Linzey, Cambria
