Cambrian letters to the editor, Oct. 13, 2016

Thank yous from Scarecrow Fest
The board of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival would like to thank everyone who helped make the opening weekend of this year’s festival such a success. Your support helps us continue with our many programs supporting local arts, including our contributions to the art programs at our local schools.
The thanks begin with the many local residents and artists who built the more than 500 scarecrows on display this year, including the dozens of students and adults who attended our scarecrow-building workshops over the summer. The thanks continue with acknowledging the Cambria Nursery and Florist and the Cambria Pines Lodge, who supported our Thursday night gala kickoff; as well as to Harmony Cellars, San Simeon Beach Bar and Grill, and Robin’s restaurant for making possible our first-ever VIP Sunset Bus Tour and Dinner; and finally to the members of the Pacific Coast Wine Trail, local 927 Beer Company and other local breweries, Boni’s Tacos and other Central Coast food trucks, the Nipomo Pumpkin Patch, and the Love Story Project photo booth for participating in our Saturday Toast to the Coast opening-day event.
A special thanks also goes to the Cambria Lions Club for co-sponsoring that Saturday event.
We also appreciate the many local artists, stores, restaurants and hotels that contributed items for our silent auction and raffle.
Finally, we salute all the local residents who support the festival in any way — whether you’re volunteering to support these events or attending them, encouraging friends and family to see the displays, or just being friendly to the many out-of-towners who visit each October to enjoy this annual frenzy of creativity and whimsy.
Dennis Frahmann, for the board of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, Inc.
Many loving and giving friends
Thank you is never enough when someone does something extra special for you. This is one of those times when “thank you” is not enough.
It was unbelievable the number of condolence cards that arrived each day after Bud’s passing. Each one with a personal message of love and affection and sadness that they were feeling. Each person alluding to different things they saw in him, his eagerness to help, his love of what he was doing at any given time, his smile was the number one referred to, etc.
Until the number of cards mounted up to more than 200, I did not realized how much of an impact my husband made on the town of Cambria, and I am so proud of him and what he did in so many ways with so many people. Thank you all for bringing that to my attention, as I took for granted what a great man he was.
Thank you for honoring him at the “celebration.” Thank you for making this fabulous small town of Cambria what it is to all of us, home among truly loving, giving friends. I will never be or feel alone as long as I live here, to have so many of you as friends and the best part, to be one, too. Thank you.
Viv Goff, Cambria
Current board understands needs
Cambria’s total reliance on water from Santa Rosa Creek brought times of severe drought from the 1860s to mid-1970 when, with a population below 2,000, another prolonged drought occurred. Overpumping was so serious that land subsidence in the village was predicted. As a result, the Cambria Community Services District (formed in 1967) purchased 100 acres near San Simeon Creek and drilled new wells to relieve Santa Rosa. The CCSD was able to balance the pumping to maintain optimum creek levels and habitat for endangered species.
During another major drought, in the 1989-91 period, the district adopted an aggressive water-saving program that reduced annual consumption by one-third. Later, with the introduction of MTBE into gasoline, East Village wells were shut down to prevent contamination. A new well was drilled upstream with school district permission.
The CCSD also pursued a droughtproof water supply solution and, after much research and crossing many regulatory hurdles, has the Sustainable Water Facility in place. This provides potable water to replenish our wells and is obtained by treating brackish water from farther downstream. In addition, this increases the “wedge effect” to slow down the flow of potable water to the ocean and, conversely, slows the ingress of saltwater up into the well field. Also, conversion of the 20-plus acre-foot pond to emergency water storage is planned.
The current board put in place these measures, fully understands the needs of our community, and I urge your support of Gail Robinette and Greg Sanders on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Peter Chaldecott, former CCSD director, Cambria
Excellent care by ambulance
We Cambrians are so fortunate to have excellent emergency care. I realized this even more when I had to call 911 for my husband, Ray. The paramedics and EMT arrived almost immediately and quickly worked together as a team to assess the situation. I was impressed to see how they were so calm and caring as they spoke with my husband and took tests.
Soon, they had him in the new state-of-the-art ambulance. On the way to the hospital, he was hooked up to an IV. Test results were automatically transferred to the emergency room, and his condition was communicated to the emergency room doctor. By the time he arrived at the hospital, the ER doctor and nurses knew what to expect. No time was wasted.
Ray is home now and doing much better. We are both so grateful for our emergency responders. They are our true heroes for everyone here in Cambria. Hopefully, you won’t have an emergency. However, if you do, you can be assured you will get the best care.
Eunice and Ray Wilson, Cambria
Thanks to forum participants
On behalf of the citizens of Cambria, I would like to thank the candidates for the Cambria Community Healthcare District board for their participation in the Joslyn forum meeting Sunday, Oct. 2.
Candidates Barbara Bronson Gray, Jerry Wood and Shirley Bianchi presented themselves well in expressing their ideas and desires to improve our health district. Different demeanors, different ideas, but all with the same desired results: a better health care system for all Cambrians. Candidate Kristi Jenkins was unable to attend.
I will not cover the many subjects discussed, Steve Provost’s article in this paper did that for me. I strongly recommend that you to read it.
Again, thanks to all participants and guests.
Jim Major, president, Joslyn Adult Recreation Center
Lions do not endorse for office
Some candidates campaigning for local offices have used photos of the logo of more than one of our local service organizations. Those photos have been used on some social media sites.
One thing should be perfectly clear: Lions Club International and Cambria Lions Club do not endorse or recommend any candidate for public office. Any unauthorized use of the LCI logo is unlawful and a reflection on the character of the candidate.
Jim Hollingshead, president, Cambria Lions Club
CCSD directors a diverse cast
Someone said the Cambria Community Services District needs diversity. Michael Thompson worked in the Los Angeles mayor’s office as police liaison and was a business owner. Jim Bahringer is an Annapolis graduate, a professor and business owner. Greg Sanders is a lawyer of 41 years skilled in land use and water. Gail Robinette is an education professional and business owner. Amanda Rice is a teacher and provides web development, computer and administrative support to businesses. How much more diverse can you get?
Another complained about supposedly illegal things the board does. We live in a representative democracy. They debate issues, and the public is invited to remark. Accusations of lying and illegal activity are slanderous. Everything about the Sustainable Water Facility has been transparent.
Another talked about how the new system will provide water to fight fires. It will ensure that we will have 1,500 gallons per minute at hydrants. The water storage pond will provide a water source for helicopters that is safer than the ocean. The work to rebuild our storage tanks will provide more and better water storage for water.
The final myth is there will be an endless line of trucks hauling brine to Kettleman. This is a worst-case scenario if the plant is operating 24/7 for an extended period. That is not likely, and the CCSD is working to find a better solution.
We are at an important point in the development of our SWF. We need experience to continue this progress. Vote for Sanders, Robinette and Rice.
Brian Griffin, Cambria
Backs incumbents in CCSD race
I think it’s important to support the three incumbent members of the Cambria Community Services District board, Greg Sanders, Gail Robinette and Amanda Rice. I’ve known all three for more than a decade, and they are all well prepared to continue the work in progress of providing our community with a sustainable water project.
Whether you believe climate change is a real threat or a hoax, we need to ensure Cambria’s future from the devastating effects of a prolonged drought.
The charges of malfeasance and corruption against two of these individuals are a cheap shot with absolutely no facts to support the accusations.
I can’t seem to wrap my brain around the fact that anyone would want to undo the supplemental water source that is so important to the health and safety of our little community.
Is the project expensive? Of course it is, but how much will it cost in 10 years from now if we don’t finish the process now. Are there flaws in the design to be worked out? Yes again, but there are viable solutions and they are being implemented.
Do I like seeing the increase in my water bill every two months? Well, no. I’m a senior on a limited income, but do you really think you can wave a magic wand that will make our desperate need for water go away?
Please let these dedicated public servants finish the job at hand so that we can rest assured that our future is secure.
Richard Stacy, Cambria
Saddened by false statements
I have been saddened to read the vitriolic and inaccurate statements that have been published in your paper recently regarding individuals on the Cambria Community Services District board and the Sustainable Water Facility.
While there is always room for debate and differing opinions, the personal attacks on the incumbent CCSD board members are uncalled for and must stop. I am willing to accept that the folks who are running against the incumbents are well meaning, but I believe it imperative that we maintain the integrity of the present board through completion of the permitting process to allow us to operate the SWF as needed to ensure a continuous water supply.
It is unknowable whether the current drought is a short-term phenomenon or the beginning of 100 years of low rainfall. I have examined growth rings on the ancient first growth redwood produced along our coast and discovered several periods of tens of decades with minute growth, likely because of little rainfall. These date to Precolumbian times, for which there are no other records available. If it happened before, it can happen again.
I support Greg Sanders and Gail Robinette for CCSD directors, and I hope you will give them your vote, too.
Sharkey Warrick, Cambria
Compare Cambria with Truckee
Our Community Services District does an outstanding job of delivering services and controlling costs. Let’s compare to another small, water-isolated California town, Truckee.
Like Cambria, Truckee’s Public Utility District is dependent upon groundwater aquifers, and has pumping stations with a rate structure based on a tiered pricing schedule. Differences include revenue sources, services delivered and availability of water.
Cambria’s revenues include both property taxes and monthly service charges. Truckee does not have a property tax component for the PUD, but also does not provide wastewater, recreational and EMT/fire protection services. Cambria’s CSD is de facto town government, whereas Truckee is an incorporated town.
Another difference is that Truckee enjoys hundreds of years of 200-inch-a-year average snowfall, while in Cambria, we have been dependent on annual rainfall to refill our aquifers each year.
We will focus on water bills, specifically fixed charges, and of course for fairness, only summer bills will be compared. In Truckee, the monthly fixed charge is $65.47, and in Cambria, for a water only customer, it is $25.50 plus $13 for the Sustainable Water Facility, for a total of $38.50, bimonthly.
In one case an average summer water bill in Truckee is around $115, per month. Water in Cambria, where it’s much more scarce, is cheap. Let’s keep on track the progress our current Board has achieved and get a regular operating permit for the Sustainable Water Facility. Please join me in supporting our outstanding board members Gail Robinette and Greg Sanders.
Todd Huckins, Cambria
Comments