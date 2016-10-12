Practicing techniques crucial in preparing for storm

You know, it’s all well and good to encourage people to do this or that or look at things this way or that, and to even practice all those things yourself. But, I realize, that unless you practice all these tips for a better life to the point of automatic reflex before you find yourself in a veritable s--- storm, it can be difficult.
And so I found myself recently in the middle of said weather phenomenon. Mind you, last year when my Pinedorado plans went awry and I opted for a ride in the back of an ambulance, my self-hypnosis/meditation/controlled breathing kicked right in, and I was able to quickly assess damage and control and even shrink the intense pain of a large something running over a small something like a leg. I had been practicing a lot.
All that said, it is my observation that emotions can be more difficult to corral than physical pain. Not one, not two but three calls came in one day telling of potentially terrible pain and suffering for as many loved ones, as well as a report two days earlier of a dear friend’s loss not to mention myself coming out of asthmatic bronchitis (Hey, I don’t get sick!!!), I was a little overwhelmed. I found myself short of breath.
I concluded this little issue was likely stress induced. But wait, I still had the inhaler I was given to combat the disease I was battling so I decided that under these extenuating circumstances, I was a little out of control and, phoooof, I took a hit. What days before had brought relief, did nothing now. Uh oh.
Deep belly breaths, going within, along with thousands of neon-colored emotions and words. … OK, I’ll try tapping (Emotional Freedom Technique). … Oh, the heck with that. Worry, worry, worry, cry, worry, cry. … OK, tap, tap, tap.
“Even though I feel overwhelmed with emotion right now to the point of hyperventilating, I love and accept and forgive myself.”
Deep belly breaths in between rounds of this.
I was still gagging myself trying to take a full breath (that’s what happens to me). I totally get how people can let one difficulty pile upon another — the initial stress was being compounded by the lack of the ability to fully inhale, stressing me more. Not being able to apply proven techniques to bring myself back to balance, I got all the more frustrated and angry. Patience, my dear.
Patience and perseverance. The two greatest teachers wrapped my knuckles that night and woke me up as I was trying to go to sleep.
“Just go through the motions again and again; make yourself feel downright silly doing this; exaggerate the processes.”
I did.
My belly breaths nearly popped the elastic on my jammies. I likely had bruises from all the tapping. I ran enough hypnosis scripts through my head to write a book. Then it happened — I yawned, a deep, satisfying yawn.
Every good parenting class will tell you to set boundaries and expectations with your child during peaceful moments. Life coaches will tell you a very important thing for regaining control in your life is consistency, that and breaking it down into manageable bits to making it pleasant enough that you can do this or that regularly.
So it is with meditation, EFT or hypnosis, affirmations or other chosen therapy: Make time to do it daily even if it is for only five minutes, a manageable bit, and do it while you are in balance and peaceful so that the language or process is more likely to become first nature.
Challenges in life are a given. How you choose to cope with them is a choice. I choose to practice what I know so far and be open to new ideas.
“I love and accept myself; I do the best I can; I approach life with love and kindness and curiosity; I know that giving is the best way to receive; I am patient with myself and others and life in general.”
Dianne Brooke’s column appears weekly and is special to The Cambrian. Visit her website at www.ladytiedi.com. Email her at ltd@ladytiedi.com.
Comments