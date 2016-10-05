Bianchinis greet Cambria Historical Museum visitors

Eugenio and Luisa Bianchini would be proud to see the festivities centered at the residence where they retired to in the 1920s. He was renowned for his barbecue, and the Cambria Historical Society is renowned for the extent to which the annual Harvest Festival events have grown.
The Bianchinis are depicted on the Burton Drive porch as the scarecrow entry made by Toni Weaver and Terry Shue. The Cambria Tourism Board’s display for the Cow Parade will greet you in the yard, also.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the Indigo Jazz Quartet will present vocals by Julia Mitchell to accompany your lunch items from Jeanne Brodie’s Soto True Earth Market booth. Beer, wine and root beer floats will also be available as you peruse the fabulous handcrafted gift items in vendor booths. Deanna Voelker has unique Kumihimo jewelry, and Jim Karjala brings his beautiful watercolors, to mention a few.
Not to be missed is the silent auction with fantastic choices, with proceeds to benefit the refurbishing of the 1880s Blue Maggetti House, which will supplement the museum for archives, artifacts and displays. Maintenance at the museum is also an ongoing need, since we are not a town project as in other cities where the historical district is featured. Sesquicentennial souvenirs are still on sale in the museum store.
The Heirloom Gardens will benefit from the Pie Tasting Contest and Dessert Social from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, as the effects of the drought continue to take a toll. Marcus DiMaggio will entertain you on guitar while you sample five pies entered by Cambria’s fine home bakers. This event will include a potluck desert social with homemade ice cream, so bring something to share, and bring the kids to play with period-piece games.
Winners of the contest will take home a dinner for two from Sow’s Ear and pie dish from A Matter of Taste, $75 gift certificate from Cambria Pub and Steakhouse, or a $50 gift certificate from Linn’s Restaurant. Not bad for a contribution of two pies into the contest. Many thanks to Shanny at Robin’s for organizing the tasting for more than seven years.
Linn’s is a longtime partner in our events, and we will visit the Linn farm on our Ranch Tour from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, for a behind-the-scenes view out on Santa Rosa Creek Road. There are still a few seats available on the small bus tour with knowledgeable guides, for just $100 per person.
Call Penny Church at 805-927-1442 to help us help you to preserve the historical museum by this benefit. Maybe we’ll do a singalong as we also drive out to the private Hearst Arabian Horse Ranch, and working-dog cattle roundup. Lunch will be catered by Linn’s in Harmony at the Creamery after our guided tour and wine tasting there. More Cow Parade displays are there, besides the four life-sized ones and two “mini moos” in town.
Our Speaker Series in the parlor at the museum continues Thursday, Oct. 6, with Theo Moreno and Michael May, and Elizabeth Appel on Oct. 20. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., we enjoy appetizers and beverages, and have no fee for members. The public is invited to attend for $10 per person, which may be applied to an annual membership fee.
Tonight’s talk about Cambria involves music, and Elizabeth’s will be about town character, Art Beal.
Reservations are required for both nights, so call Penny at 805-927-1442.
Consuelo Macedo’s column on North Coast history and Cambria Historical Society activities appears the first Thursday of each month and is special to The Cambrian.
The Cambria Historical Museum and store at 2251 Center Street at Burton Drive are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; the heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: (805) 927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
