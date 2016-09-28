Cambrian letters to the editor, Sept. 29, 2016

Why do we need a Hollywood actor?
I find it very disappointing that we have to go outside of San Luis Obispo County for a Hollywood actor to co-moderate a supposedly free and equal forum for Cambria Community Services District candidates — a local issues election.
We Cambrians are smart enough to know a biased venue when we see the tone set by the personalities around the meeting. Are we past the point of a civil debate to inform rather than to push one side, or are the arguments so weak as to require an actor to co-moderate? I fear the tone was set when the incumbent directors were described as “corrupt” on a local radio station.
By the way, it is probably obvious that I support Greg Sanders and Gail Robinette because it’s about accomplishment and integrity.
Richard Carroll, Cambria
Board’s reckless disregard of needs
I have been attending Cambria Community Healthcare District (CCHD) meetings for months now, and I am appalled by this board’s reckless disregard (with the exception of Barbara Bronson Gray) of our community needs.
I am mystified as to their rabid refusal to appoint the most qualified candidate, Dr. Laurie Mileur, to replace our deceased trustee Michael McLaughlin. Dr. Mileur is exceptionally well qualified, having been a research professor at the School of Medicine, University of Utah. But best of all, she is an experienced grant writer, which would help the financially strapped Health District raise much needed money.
Instead, they appointed Jerry Wood, who is without a relevant background, who they said, they could “train.” It was clear to all in attendance, that three-quarters of the board members had made up their minds in advance as to which of the two candidates they would appoint at this sham of a meeting. They do not want to be confused by facts.
That is why I continue to support Barbara Bronson Gray and further recommend former county supervisor Shirley Bianchi be elected to the board this November.
Mary Adamson, Cambria
CCSD lost loyal, talented employee
“I read with sadness Kathe Tanner’s article in the Sept. 15 edition of The Cambrian reporting the unexpected resignation of Justin Smith, supervisor of the Cambria Community Services District’s Water System’s Department with operational responsibility for the Sustainable Water Facility.
The report was sad not only because the district has lost a talented and loyal employee but also because of why Justin resigned. Apparently, he felt frustrated and harassed by incessant demands directed at him by some opponents of the Sustainable Water Facility.
However, the balance of Kathe’s article was actually uplifting and reassuring. Contrary to prior discussions by project opponents on social media that the district had lost its only employee who can run the SWF and predicting dire and expensive consequences, Kathe Tanner’s article describes how CCSD General Manager Jerry Gruber has prepared for such contingencies. Gruber is implementing a thoughtful and agile plan to serve the district’s immediate needs while minimizing significant disruption to the SWF. Additionally, Gruber is quickly moving to fill, on a permanent basis, all gaps created by Justin’s unfortunate resignation.
The CCSD Board of Directors, General Manager Gruber and his senior staff manage our district in a highly professional, efficient and effective manner. We cannot risk losing this team by turning the board over in November to folks we don’t even know or who we do know to be incapable of governing the district on a sound basis.
Eric Hoffberg, Cambria
Zaragoza lauded for Pinedorado role
In the months prior to the 2015 Pinedorado, Lani Zaragoza was asked to “help” with the parade. She stepped up to the plate and made it the best parade in years. She talked to other parade organizers, business owners and the general public for information and ideas, always with the idea of improvement. And improve she did. Through her hard work, creativity and ability to put together an excellent team (including husband Joe and daughter Alex), she updated and improved the entry process and the website.
But Lani did not sit on her past success, through the 2016 Pinedorado, she managed to outdo herself from the prior year. By taking the theme “Celebrate the Past, Serve the Future” and combing it with the sesquicentennial celebration of Cambria by bringing in princesses of past Pinedorado Parades (with much appreciated help from Dawn Dunlap). The joy and goodwill that she has brought cannot be overstated. And she isn’t even a Cambria Lion.
Lani has passed the chairman torch on to Lion Jeff Nielsen but will remain on hand to guide and encourage with her boundless spirit. Words cannot adequately express our appreciation of Lani Zaragoza. Thank you, Lani.
Jim Hollingshead, president, Cambria Lions Club
Criticism of Tobin hits below the belt
While Christina Tobin respects legitimate political discourse — so much so that she is the champion of free and open debates for candidates — the published statements of Gail Robinette and Greg Sanders (incumbents on the Cambria Community Services District board) hit below the belt.
Free and Equal Elections Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit operating in good standing since it was first organized in the State of Virginia on Oct. 8, 1982. The Free and Equal Elections Foundation Inc. is committed to providing free, nonpartisan, open forums between political candidates to facilitate honest policy debate through constructive dialogue. The next forum will take place on Sept. 29, 2016 between the local CCSD candidates.
Robinette’s and Sanders’ accusations about the nonpartisan and legitimate operations of The Free & Equal Election Foundation Inc. are baseless and defamatory. They are meant to belittle the selfless work Ms. Tobin has done over the years as an advocate for democratic debate. They are meant to detract from their own records as public servants. Speculative concerns that The Free & Equal Elections Foundation Inc. is violating its nonprofit status are without factual or legal support.
Christina Tobin is a voting citizen of Cambria. She is entitled to have her personal opinions, and to share them. The fact that she blocks abusive people on a Facebook page she runs is perfectly normal and does not form a basis for slanderous attacks about her non-profit’s business practices.
Alicia Dearn, legal counsel for The Free & Equal Foundations Inc. and Christina Tobin’s unaffiliated for-profit business, Free & Equal Inc.
Vote for Bianchi, Bronson Gray
I’ve been quiet, until now. On Sept. 21, I witnessed the atrocious act here in our town of decent, intelligent citizens. The offenders, Bob Putney, Kristi Jenkins and Mary Ann Meyer, are three board members of our fractured Healthcare District, who appeared to have pre-concocted their votes for Jerry Wood for a vacated seat.
The sole decent member who strongly opposed their actions was Barbara Bronson Gray. The only qualified candidate was Dr. Laurie Mileur, who has a resume filled with 35-plus years dedicated to health care and administration. Wood offers none of the needed attributes.
What’s the motivation? Could it be ego driven, and/or exposure of their handling of our tax dollars? Putney’s reasoning/remarks about our community were offensive. He said since we are not educated in health care, the best candidate is one who is not experienced in health care. Seriously?!? Meyer and Jenkins backed that assertion. They’re making decisions for you with your tax dollars. Enough! We deserve quality representation to improve our broken-down, ineffective health care district. Actions speak louder than words. Do something.
Jenkins needs to go.
Re-elect Barbara Bronson Gray and vote in Shirley Bianchi. They are our voice.
Diane Kubat, Cambria
CCHD board pic was undemocratic
Rarely are elected public servants presented with such an uncomplicated and clear decision as the Cambria Community Healthcare Board considered at its special meeting on Sept. 21, 2016. Yet — and there is no pretty way to put it — the CCHD board majority (Kristi Jenkins, Bob Putney and Mary Anne Meyer) let us all down miserably.
The issue: filling recently deceased CCHD Trustee Mike McLaughlin’s vacant seat. The candidates: Dr. Laurie Mileur, a highly educated health care professional with superior credentials and more than 35 years of health care experience vs. Jerry Wood, who has no discernible health care experience whatsoever.
The hearing: the overwhelming support of Dr. Mileur by approximately 100 Cambrians (not one citizen spoke in support of Mr. Wood other he himself) and the compelling arguments of Trustee Barbara Bronson Gray (the sole vote for Mileur) all inextricably pointed to Dr. Mileur as the only sensible choice. The decision: the board majority selected Wood.
Normally, we the people who suffer from such horrible political decisions have no recourse. But here we have the opportunity to set this straight. How? At the November election, vote for Bronson Gray and Shirley Bianchi to defeat Jenkins and Wood. Yes, you read that correctly, Jenkins and her cohorts on the CCHD board majority actually selected Wood as a trustee, denying voters the right to decide if he were, indeed, the better candidate. The board majority’s decision was not only inexplicable, it was undemocratic. Stand up and vote for Bronson Gray and Bianchi for CCHD trustees.
Chris Lewi, Cambria
Pinedorado thanks to volunteer pair
I do apologize for the lateness of this expression of appreciation for each and every person who worked so hard to make the 68th annual Cambria Lions Pinedorado such a success.
However, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention two individuals in particular. With their talent, creativity and efforts in chairing the parade and Follies, they gave our small town big-city entertainment.
Lani Zaragoza stepped up to the plate for the second year and managed to outdo herself. Her dedication and willingness to spend the hours guaranteed a parade that left everyone excited and joyful. She has earned a rest as she passes the torch to the new chairman. She has set the bar high, and we are forever grateful.
Peggy Christianson returned this year to write, produce and direct the Pinedorado Follies. We missed her last year, but the time off obviously got her creative juices going. She bought us dinner theater to the delight of every person fortunate enough to get a ticket to these sold-out performances.
Both of these women are amazingly dedicated to what they set out to do, and we, the Lions Club of Cambria and me personally, owe them big time for big effort. And … they are fun to work with.
Dixie Walker, immediate past president, Lions Club of Cambria
New directors needed for CCSD
My wife and I moved to Cambria early last year and we are here for the long run. I have become concerned about Cambria Community Services District issues and this letter is a recommendation for board changes through the upcoming election.
A major issue is fiscal control; the general fund is quickly disappearing, and Cambrians now owe millions in the loans for the building of the Emergency Water System, a project that came in seriously over budget and still does not have full certification. I have unanswered questions about the efficiency of the entire implementation, effluents, test costs, and the real purpose of the plant.
Cambria has done a superb job of conserving water through years of drought; in fact, our wells are almost full right now. It is essential that we understand cost and environmental issues before committing to a full-time system that will deliver very expensive water only to turn Cambria into an unbridled construction zone for the next 20 years.
The status quo is simply not a good solution. This community needs greater confidence in the CCSD and its directors, and that’s not going to happen re-electing the current members.
Elections are about the future, and we have well-qualified new candidates in Dewayne Lee and Thomas Kirkey. These men bring years of business experience and technical expertise to the table. They have a mission to deliver improved financial accountability, serve the community fairly with respectful engagement, and support Cambria’s growth within sensible levels.
Dewayne and Tom will be attending the Farmers Market most Fridays and other venues. I urge all Cambrians to meet them personally. I’m confident you will join me in voting for them.
Ted Key, Cambria
Annoyed at CCHD selection process
It’s fair to say I am annoyed about the Cambria Community Healthcare District meeting on Sept. 21. I’m sure I have company.
About 20 speakers favored Dr. Laurie Mileur to replace trustee Mike McLaughlin after Mike’s untimely death. No one spoke in favor of Jerry Wood, but he was quickly elected, 3-1. The standing-room-only crowd was upset, so the board majority explained that they represented people in the district but not those in the room. The dozens of attendees, I’m sure, were surprised the board no longer represented them.
I felt disenfranchised. I also suspected there was some premeeting communication among the three synchronized voters in violation of the Brown Act.
The crux of the disagreement is pretty clear. Trustee Barbara Bronson Gray wants to keep the CCHD ambulance service locally controlled and fully funded, while recruiting additional medical services. The other four — Kristi Jenkins, Mary Ann Meyer, Bob Putney and Wood — prefer to focus on the ambulance service, ignoring the expressed needs of the community.
Before his appointment, Mr. Wood said he was opposed to what he called “urgent care,” but instead wants to inventory all local medical resources. Good luck in finding the physicians and nurse practitioners we need and that their attics are full of diagnostic equipment so we won’t be sent elsewhere so often. A functioning X-ray machine will elevate us humans to the diagnoses available to our Labs, tabbies and Shih Tzu’s!
Joe Zenk, Cambria
Dog and pony puppet show
Those of you who know me know where I come from. What I experienced at the recent Cambria Community Healthcare District dog and pony show was ugly. Pulled by the puppeteer chair and her two puppets, the voice of Cambria was ignored. Over the people’s choice, a person with no health care experience was powered in.
Wake up, Cambrians!
Bruce Marchese, Cambria
Comments