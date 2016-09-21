Cambrian letters to the editor, Sept. 22, 2016

Waffle breakfast a great success
A great way to start the Pindorado weekend was the waffle breakfast at the Joslyn Center. I would like to thank all the volunteers for their wonderful work done to make the Pinedorado Waffle Breakfast a rousing success!
From the food prep to the day after (and then some) cleanup, our Joslyn kitchen and hall was a beehive of activity. We served more than 230 folks waffles, sausages, strawberries, orange juice, coffee and all the trimmings.
A special thanks to Cambria Coffee and Linn’s for their generous donations of coffee and olalaberry syrup. I think you can figure out who gave what here.
Plan on attending next year, when we’re planning an even better (if that’s possible!) event. Hint: can you pronounce “mimosa”?
Again, on behalf of the JARC Board members and staff (that’s you, Patty) a great thanks to everybody involved and patrons.
Jim Major, president, JARC
Tourism Board should pay share
Tourism is a “hot potato” when it comes to our water supply. Face it: Cambria has been and always will be in the tourist business.
The entire water issue has been a public relations campaign between growth and no growth, but the drought has been the wild card and we don’t know when it will end. Cambrians were told they need to make every drop count. Through a variety of water-saving techniques, our water usage dropped by 30 percent, saving enough water for motels to stay in business, but I’ve yet to see the Tourism Board reduce its occupancy rate by 30 percent. No tourist is going to pay $150 a night without using all the water they want. I suggest we get the Tourism Board to pay for the Sustainable Water Facility.
Here’s how. Presently, all overnight visitors pay a transient occupation tax (9 percent), a Business Improvement District assessment (2 percent) and, as of last year, the Tourism Marketing District assessment (1 percent), for a total 12 percent of their overnight rates. Of the 2 percent BID, 1 percent goes to San Luis Obispo County and the other flows back to the Cambria Tourism Board to promote more tourism.
According to Justin Cooley, principal financial analyst for the county auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector, the Cambria area’s share of the BID assessment was approximately $33,350 per month, up from $22,000 in 2012. Let’s take that money any legal way we can and use it to pay the $13 million bond for the SWF. The tourism business and locals will be winners.
Erv Rodgers, Cambria
Wellness Kitchen event at Connection
The Cambria Connection is so pleased to announce a new partnership with The Wellness Kitchen of Templeton to provide healing and healthy foods to those in need along with education resources and nourishing meals for individuals wanting to regain or sustain optimal health.
Thanks to a generous grant from the United Way Community Impact Fund, the Cambria Connection will soon begin offering these nutritious and healthy food services — including a “Pay it Forward” program — to residents of Cambria, San Simeon, Cayucos and surrounding areas who are homebound or otherwise unable to use the Wellness Kitchen’s distribution locations.
The Connection invites all area residents to join us at the Joslyn Recreation Center on Friday, Sept. 23, at 1:30 to meet Nancy Walker, The Wellness Kitchen founder and executive chef to find out more about this wonderful new program and try some great samples from The Wellness Kitchen menu. We believe there is a great need for these services in the North Coast areas and are grateful to The Wellness Kitchen and the United Way for helping us bring them to our communities.
To learn more about this North Coast Wellness Connection program or the upcoming event, please contact the Cambria Connection at 805-927-1654. To learn more about The Wellness Kitchen, go to its website at www.thewkrc.org or call 805 434-1800
Stevan Rosenlind, president, The Cambria Connection
Stay with current CCSD leadership
In 2005 we got a permit to build a house, but it was slow going. I was paying a water and sewer bill with no sewer hookup. Cambria Community Services District did not agree with me, so I went to the elected officials. I contacted Greg Sanders. It took him two years, but we finally got a refund check.
I got to know Greg and found he had impeccable credentials. His lifetime of legal work has always been related to legal issues such as we face. He was an Army officer in Vietnam and earned a Bronze Star. He helped in establishing a Veterans Court in our county. He is an officer in the State Military Reserve and trains Army troops in ethics. He has been a long serving officer in the American Legion.
Greg Sanders will have our votes. I don’t know Gail Robinette very well, but I have watched her leadership and I like her style. She is a member of our American Legion Auxiliary. She has a strong background in education and leadership. She knows what she is doing, and she has our votes.
Jim Bahringer graduated from the Naval Academy. He is a college professor and business owner. I have listened to him explain the new water system, and it makes sense now.
Mike Thompson is another Navy veteran. He is committed to this community through his work in many organizations. He spent a career as the Criminal Justice Director in L.A. Amanda Rice has impeccable credentials and history of leadership roles in our community. She has shown she has the ability to work with the team, and I applaud her for that. We don’t need to change the players when they are doing good.
Brian Griffin, Cambria
Public comments and Brown Act
In response to Brenda Keen’s letter regarding Christina Tobin’s public comments at the Cambria Community Services District meeting, while I can understand the reaction of Cambrians who are prevented from campaigning for their candidates by CCSD President Gail Robinette during the public comment period of the CCSD meeting, they should take time to familiarize themselves with the Brown Act.
While Section 54954.3 (c) of the act precludes the body from prohibiting public criticism of the policies, procedures, programs, or services of the agency, or acts or omissions of the body, it goes on to say that “nothing in this subdivision shall confer any privilege or protection for expression beyond that otherwise provided by law. (Note that the law is the first sentence of this paragraph.)
According to Jenkins & Hogin LLP, “If the topic matter of the public’s comments is not within the subject matter of the jurisdiction of the agency, the member of the public may be cut off.”
I might add that the Brown Act does not give the public the right to slander public officials. It is a slippery slope between criticism and slander. Some Cambrians in the past have without question slipped down that slope.
We are fortunate to have our present CCSD directors and staff, and I stand with those Cambrians who are strongly supporting the re-election of Gail Robinette and election of Greg Sanders.
Paul Carlson, Cambria
Why oppose more health services?
I have questions for the Cambria Community Healthcare District. Why are some district trustees dismissing the survey they unanimously approved, and why are they ignoring the nearly 1,000 of us who responded that we want more medical services in our community?
We said in no uncertain terms that we want more physicians and urgent care right here close to home. We said we don’t want to leave town to see a primary doctor, get an X-ray or have tests and screenings done. Why aren’t some of them listening to us? And, more to the point, why would anyone committed to quality health care be opposed to these things?
We know Barbara Bronson Gray and Mike McLaughlin were listening. I think it's time we ask the rest of the board to do the same. The next Cambria Community Healthcare District meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Old Cambria Grammar School. I hope to see you there.
Susan McDonald, Cambria
Vote Gray, Bianchi for CCHD board
My husband, Michael McLaughlin, died on Aug. 12, 2016, after a brief illness. I feel compelled to speak out on his behalf. First I want to thank the Cambria community for their love, support and caring during this very difficult time. The outpouring has been overwhelming and I thank you, thank you!
Michael was always a very active member of this community and, as an elected trustee of the Cambria Community Healthcare District he worked hand in hand with fellow trustee Barbara Bronson Gray and friend Shirley Bianchi to develop reasonable ways to expand health care in Cambria and surrounding areas for everyone.
Michael’s untimely death coupled with the upcoming November election may jeopardize the realization of my late husband’s goal. When you read this letter a successor will have been chosen to fill Michael’s remaining term. However, the November election presents another important opportunity to continue Michael’s dream of expanded local health care.
Please vote for Barbara Bronson Gray (incumbent) and Shirley Bianchi for the CCHD. Both of these capable women are dedicated to improving health care access as well as the other strategic goals of the CCHD board.
Nancy McLaughlin, Cambria
How much will modifications cost?
Cambrians, please, review section 3.5.2 MITIGATION MEASURES (PROJECT MODIFICATIONS) in the environmental impact report for the Cambria Sustainable Water Facility Project posted on the Cambria Community Services District website and referenced in Dr. Elizabeth Bettenhausen’s letter to the editor (Sept. 15, 2016).
Seems the evaporation pond and five evaporators installed for the Emergency Water Facility weren’t such good ideas. Now, we need some “project modifications.” Instead of depending on five mechanical spray evaporators to aid in evaporation of the reverse osmosis concentrate contained in the evaporation pond as originally planned, built and installed, the new plan is to first store the waste in four Baker tanks (each with a 17,640-gallon capacity). Then, according to the EIR document: “Concentrate from the RO treatment process would be hauled away to a disposal site, such as the Kettleman Hills Hazardous Waste Facility … approximately 85 miles from the Project site.”
Furthermore: “It is anticipated that the SWF would run for 24 hours per day seven days per week (24/7), during the driest time of the year (approximately six months). Under this scenario, 10 truck trips per day (limited to operating within the SWF site between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM) would be needed to haul the RO concentrate to Kettleman Hills, assuming a 6,000 gallon truck would be used.”
What will these mitigation measures cost? Who is liable — the contractor or the ratepayers?
Bring fiscal responsibility and transparency to the CCSD. Elect Dewayne Lee, R. Thomas Kirkey and Harry Farmer.
John Bell, Cambria
