Once-in-a-lifetime trip to Galapagos on auction to benefit Cambria greenspace

Every summer since 1989, the past 29 years, Greenspace, The Cambria Land Trust has invited Cambrians to celebrate local artists and support the land trust cause. This year, the 30th Anniversary Art and Adventure Auction on July 14 continues that tradition of Cambrian art, and adds adventures both local and far afield to the event.
All winning bids directly support Greenspace’s conservation activities. Greenspace owns and maintains properties in Cambria to preserve open space and protect habitat. Greenspace also leads educational activities and advocates for Cambria environmental issues.
That first art auction drew attention to conservation along Santa Rosa Creek. The poster Ann Laddon created for it has become a prized collectible. Enthusiastic supporters donated $10,000 to Greenspace, and took home artwork they loved.
Over the years, adventures were added to art. This year’s Live Auction Adventure offerings include an archeologist-guided walk to Carrizo Plain sites, vacation stays in the San Juan Islands and San Francisco, and a Channel Islands nature excursion. Closer to home, there’s a package of private dinners cooked by Men of Cambria, whose recipes are also available in a local celebrity cookbook. Foodies can enjoy a dozen outings in local restaurants, or invite friends to a private pizza party for 20 in the Edna Valley wine region.
Greenspace prizes this decades-long partnership with conservation-minded area artists. This year, the artists who donated their works include Lana Cochrun, Walt Glaser, Amphora Studios, Julie Coogan, Melanee Sylvester, Art Van Rhyn, Carol Jean Attoe, Tracey Sylvester-Harris, and Judy Lyon.
Greenspace prizes this decades-long partnership with conservation-minded Cambria artists. All works can be viewed prior to the auction at greenspacecambria.org/.
Topping the list is a once-in-a-lifetime 10-day adventure cruise in the Galapagos Islands with Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic. The Galapagos are the original UNESCO World Heritage locale, and tourism is highly regulated. The ship, National Geographic Endeavor II, carries just 96 passengers. On-shore expeditions are led by Lindblad’s renowned team of naturalists, Lindblad-National Geographic certified photo instructors and an undersea specialist.
Species endemic to the Galapagos include marine iguanas, giant tortoises, flightless cormorants and a variety of finches. Charles Darwin’s observations during his second voyage on HMA Beagle contributed to the inception of his theory of evolution by means of natural selection. More info: expeditions.com/galapagos.
New in this year’s silent auction are $500 discount certificates from Natural Habitat Adventures (NATHAB) that can be used toward the cost of many adventures they sponsor throughout the world.
Greenspace 30th Anniversary Art & Adventure Dinner and Auction
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 14, Joslyn Center, Cambria
WHAT: Social hour and silent auction, dinner and live auction
INFO: Tickets are $100. Seating is limited. For reservations call 805-927-2866 or info@greenspacecambria.org
