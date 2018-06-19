Cambria community accepting donations to benefit Moon family

Friends and supporters of the Moon family of Cambria will be donating items from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2442 Main St., near Olallieberry Inn, for a big community rummage sale and collectors’ market.

Then many of them and more are expected to return at 8 a.m. Saturday to snap up some treasures at the sale.

Jill Knight will entertain from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers hope people will donate lots of gently used items (no clothes or junk, however).

Proceeds will go toward continuing rehabilitation and therapy for Earl Moon, who in a 2015 accident at home, fell from a ladder and fractured the all-important C-1 vertebrae. Then, in a double-whammy a couple of weeks later, daughter Skyler was diagnosed with colon cancer.

For nearly 30 years, Earl Moon was the always-active water expert at Hearst Castle, Hearst San Simeon State Park, also consulting for Ragged Point Resort and Hearst Corp. properties. He and wife Jan Moon volunteered for many local causes and nonprofits.

After the accident, he spent about six months in treatment and rehab in Southern California, but he’s now at home. Skyler had surgery, and results from her regular testing protocols have come back clean so far. And wife/mother Jan Moon had to give up her landscaping business to care for her quadriplegic husband.

Insurance is no longer paying for Earl Moon’s ongoing therapy, his wife said June 11. He’s had other serious medical problems and crises linked to his physical condition and forced inactivity.

For details on the collectors’ market, call 805-540-1245. A GoFundMe account has also been created for the family, which can be found at gofundme.com/benefit-for-the-moon-family.