Apricots and peaches are always a signal to the start of the summer season

It is always at this time of the Solstice that my mind and heart turn to my favorite summer fruits, especially apricots and peaches.
We have always grown an apricot tree in our yard, but the best one of all was in my grandmother Stewart’s in the Tower district of Fresno. It was an epic producer, with many Blenheims ripening each day, unlike my Earligold, which ripened every piece all at once!
Grandmother could keep up with a month worth of preserves, pies and cobblers, but I was challenged to work day and night to keep up with the prepping and preparing, much of which was destined for the freezer, when I could cook and bake at leisure when it was cooler.
An email just arrived from Linda Tonkinson, in time for plans to celebrate the celestial event this evening (June 21), after taking photos at Moonstone Beach and from my deck. She still shares her recipes with us from Arkansas, much as when she did as a community leader here in Cambria. Many miss Linda and Russ, so it is always a delight to hear from her. I might just substitute apricots, or make one of each.
Fresh Peach Pie
6 cups peeled and sliced peaches
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
3 tblsp. cornstarch
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/8 tsp. salt
2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
1 tblsp. butter
Home made pie crust, or Pillsbury.
Stir the fruit with the sugars to combine, and let sit (macerate) for one hour, to allow the juices to form; drain the juice into a small saucepan with the cornstarch, spices, and salt. Cook and stir over medium heat until the juice has thickened; remove from heat. Add the lemon juice and butter, and gently fold sauce over the peaches.
Pour into the prepared pie shell; add a lattice top crust, or crumb topping. Place the pie on a cookie sheet, and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven about 50-60 minutes. Serve warm or cold with your favorite creamy topping. Linda adds, “I have been making fresh peach pies for 60 years, and this is the best recipe I have found!”
Another local favorite is Marjorie Ott, former owner of the Olallieberry Inn, where many of us joined her for cooking lessons and lunch. I keep this crumb topping handy for quick and easy seasonal fruit treats, and it is a wonderful marriage for Linda’s pie..
Marcona Almond Streusel
1 pound (2 cups) unsalted butter
5 cups all purpose flour
2 cups salted Marcona almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup plus 2 tblsp. demerara sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. kosher salt
Line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over low heat; keep warm. Combine the flour, almonds, oats, sugars, cinnamon and salt in a very large bowl. Pour the butter over the mix, and work in while wearing latex gloves. Stop mixing as soon as the butter is incorporated and the streusel appears moist but crumbly.
Divide the streusel between the baking sheets, spreading out and breaking up any large clumps with your fingers. Refrigerate uncovered for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Use right away, or freeze in an airtight zipper bag for up to three months. (If using unsalted almonds, add two teaspoons of salt.)
Makes about 11 cups.
