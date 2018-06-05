June promises to be a special month at Cambria Historical Museum

June at the Cambria Historical Museum promises to be really special, as we broaden our scope beyond our own venue at the end of the month. We will gather again in the parlor to meet and greet Glen Matteson, Director of the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14. He will present an overview of the museum, as well as discuss the impact of the railroad to and within the Central Coast area. This pivotal means of transportation and shipping literally changed the history of the entire country, and certainly San Luis Obispo County.
The public is welcome to join us for hors d’oeuvres and beverages, for a small $10 fee applicable to a $30 membership. Members attend our special functions free of charge. Because our parlor is small and intimate, reservations are necessary. Call events chairman Penny Church now at 805-927-1442 or email her at pennylanec@aol.com.
We are excited to again host the Celebration of Local Authors, from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, from at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Main Street. This is the third year we have partnered with the Friends of the Cambria Library to present some of the finest writers on the Central Coast. There will be a variety of works: fiction, nonfiction and even more children’s books than before. This is your opportunity to meet and greet the authors, peruse their tomes and get their autographs, all in one place!
We kick-off with our Keynote Speakers, Pat Hunter and Janice Stevens, at 1 p.m. The charming duo have been frequent participants at Historical Society events and the Authors’ Faire; and their works have been featured in our museum store as well as in Fresno, where they are well known for their variety of beautifully illustrated books. The Friends will have a special selection of gently used books, also. A small admission fee of $5 will benefit the museum, along with a percentage of the proceeds from book sales.
Along with Hunter and Stevens, come and meet Judy Salamacha, Julie Strauss, Stephen and Samaire Provost, Sue McGinty, Wayne Attoe, Dennis Frahmann, Betty Winter, Linda Seed, and Ken Renshaw. Bob and Debbie Soto, Christine Heinrichs, Suzette Lees and Patti Taylor, Rebecca Buckley, Evelyn Dabritz, Marilyn Meredith, Linda Reed, Sherry Eiselen, Jack Cameron, Cindy Rankin, Jenna Elizabeth Johnson, Gayle Taylor, Lorin Cary, Anne Biggs, Joan Young, Brant Baker, Kenzie Rose, Donna Kean, Karen J. Moore, Saul Maskell and Lida Sideris. Note that we have many authors returning and many new ones joining in the fun.
On Thursday, July 12 we will host local rancher and writer Bob Soto as our Speaker in the Parlor at 5:30 p.m. Bob has been a popular presenter at the CHS Annual Recognitions Dinner, and his talk promises to be equally entertaining: “Cambria in the Fifties.”
Located at 2251 Center Street at Burton Drive, the museum and book store are staffed by volunteers from 1-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday morning; the heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: 805-927-2891. Go to cambriahistoricalsociety.com, and like us at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
Consuelo Macedo’s column is special to The Cambrian, and appears the first Thursday of each month. Macedo is the Community Relations Chairwoman on the Board of the Cambria Historical Society.
