Name your own tune at Cambria concert

Spin the wheel at the J. Buckley Theater in Cambria on Saturday and get a musical genre instead of a letter or two.
It’s the “Wheel of Music” concert by songstress Mary Anne Anderson.
When Giovanni Grillenzoni of the Harmony Café challenged Anderson recently to come up with a new entertainment concept, “something lotsa fun, something special,” she came up with the wheel idea.
Anderson’s wheel has categories of music themes and style, such as jazz, Latin, Broadway, originals and songs with a French twist. There’s even a “Free CD/Spin Again” slot on the wheel.
The wheel also includes the faces of her musicians: L.A.-based Doug MacDonald on guitar, Dylan Johnson on bass and Darrell Voss on drums. When the wheel stops on one of those slots, the musician gets to choose the song.
The concert starts at 5 p.m. The café offers an appetizer buffet during the intermission; wine is also available to buy. Tickets are $20, and the buffet is $13.95.
Reservations are recommended; call 805-924-1219. The theater is at 824 Main St.
