What can you do in Cambria during springtime? Plenty. Check it out.

Springtime is here, which means there’s plenty to do in Cambria. Earth Day weekend, April 21 and 22, will be particularly busy, with the Cambria Chili Cook-Off and Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, followed by an Earth Day celebration at the Greenspace Creekside Reserve on Sunday.
Residents and visitors will be able to sample chili from a variety of different vendors for $10 and vote on their favorites at the Chili Cook-Off, set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
The car and motorcycle show will be in the Vets Hall parking lot starting at 10 a.m.; vote on your favorite car and motorcycle from 10 to 1 p.m. Beer, music and raffle drawings are also on tap.
Earth Day
Ecology, music, food and beverages will all be in the spotlight at the Greenspace Creekside Reserve in Cambria on Earth Day.
The event at 2264 Center Street is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 22, and sponsored by Soto’s True Earth Market and Greenspace – The Cambria Land Trust.
Organizations set to participate include Greenspace, the Cambria Forest Committee, Beautify Cambria and Camp Ocean Pines with its animal ambassador, a live bird of prey that visitors will get to meet. The groups will promote restoration of coastal watersheds and Cambria’s Monterey pine forest while providing information on educational hikes, nature, advocacy programs, science and youth education.
Ocean ecology groups such as Friends of the Elephant Seal, ECOSLO, the Coalition to Protect San Luis Obispo County and the SLO Chapter of Surfrider will also be on hand. Information on docent and beach-cleanup programs will be provided. Potter Plumbing and the Coastal Discovery Center will over information on rainwater harvesting, water conservation and how to avoid stormwater pollution.
Activities will be available for adults and youths alike. Visitors will be able to check out a nature-inspired “human nest” for kids and adults. The Cambria Bike Kitchen will be on hand to promote its youth bike club; there will be a Kids Zone, and poster contest winners from Coast Union, Santa Lucia Middle School and Cambria Grammar School will be chosen.
The day will also feature a variety of entertainment. Brandon Follet will serve as emcee, with music by Banjer Dan, David Plumb, Dulcie Taylor, Marcus DiMaggio and the Danny G. Trio. Healthy food and sustainable farming information will be provided by Soto’s, Paul’s Produce and CSA, Robin’s Restaurant and One Cool Earth. Food and beverages will be for sale.
Admission is free; donations to local organizations are encouraged. No pets. Details: Greenspace at 805-927-2866 via email at info@greenspace.org. Visit Greenspace online at www.greenspace.org.
Olallieberry Festival
In case that isn’t enough for you, May 5 brings the second annual Cambria Olallieberry Festival on the grounds of the Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St., across from the Creekside Reserve.
Activities will include live music, cooking demos, a dessert contest and fun for kids. Local vendors will have Olallieberry treats and beverages, including beer and wine. Admission is free. Information: 805-927-3624 or www.cambriaolallieberryfestival.com.
