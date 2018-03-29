Cambria author Catherine Ryan Hyde marks 3 million book sales since 2013

Cambria author Catherine Ryan Hyde has reached a new milestone in her career: She has sold 3 million copies of her books through Lake Union, an imprint of Amazon Publishing.
Ryan Hyde’s first book with Lake Union was published in 2015.
On Monday, March 26, the author’s editor and publicist at Lake Union, along with her agent, gathered to celebrate the milestone with her at Robin’s Restaurant.
Ryan Hyde is the author of 33 books, including the 1999 novel “Pay It Forward,” which was adapted into a major motion picture and spawned a national movement and Ryan Hyde's Pay It Forward Foundation.
The author's next novel, “Heaven Adjacent,” is scheduled for release June 18 on Lake Union.
According to a news release for the book, it “presents readers with a woman who still has a lot to learn about who she really is, and a cast of characters who chip away at the hard exterior she’s built up over the hectic life that’s passed her by. As Roseanna begins to accept a new reality free of material wealth, she discovers that she is rich in something that can’t be replaced: family.”
