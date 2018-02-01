“Disneynature Oceans” will be shown free Saturday evenings in the Hearst Castle Theater through Feb. 24.
“Disneynature Oceans” will be shown free Saturday evenings in the Hearst Castle Theater through Feb. 24. Cambrian file photo
“Disneynature Oceans” will be shown free Saturday evenings in the Hearst Castle Theater through Feb. 24. Cambrian file photo

Cambrian: Arts & Events

Hearst Castle is showing this Disney nature documentary every Saturday — for free

By Stephen H. Provost

sprovost@thetribunenews.com

February 01, 2018 10:11 AM

Hearst Castle Theater will host free showings of the iWERKS film “Disneynature Oceans” on Saturdays at 6 p.m. through Feb. 24.

Released in 2010, “Disneynature Oceans” is narrated by Pierce Prosnan and rated G. It’s directed by Jacques Cluzaud and Jacques Perrin, who previously teamed up for the 2001 bird documentary “Winged Migration.”

The film features “state-of-the-art underwater filmmaking” as camera crews take the audience to “migrate with whales, swim alongside a great white shark and race with dolphins at play,” according to a news release.

“Disneynature Oceans” made $19 million at the box office and clocks in at 1 hour, 43 minutes. It received an 81 percent fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stephen H. Provost: 805-927-8896, @sproauthor

More Videos

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address 1:17

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address

Pause
Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash 0:37

Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

How to make a better pizza at home 1:10

How to make a better pizza at home

Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle 1:36

Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto 1:14

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto

Timelapse shows moon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte 0:15

Timelapse shows moon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years

As part of a $5.4 million renovation project, contractors have spent months stripping the massive Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle and repairing leaks that have plagued it for years. Now, the pool is being temporarily filled with water to test for leaks. It's the first time water has been in the pool since 2014.

Laura DickinsonThe Tribune

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address 1:17

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address

Pause
Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash 0:37

Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

How to make a better pizza at home 1:10

How to make a better pizza at home

Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle 1:36

Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto 1:14

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto

Timelapse shows moon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte 0:15

Timelapse shows moon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle

View More Video