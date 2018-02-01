Hearst Castle is showing this Disney nature documentary every Saturday — for free

Hearst Castle Theater will host free showings of the iWERKS film “Disneynature Oceans” on Saturdays at 6 p.m. through Feb. 24.

Released in 2010, “Disneynature Oceans” is narrated by Pierce Prosnan and rated G. It’s directed by Jacques Cluzaud and Jacques Perrin, who previously teamed up for the 2001 bird documentary “Winged Migration.”

The film features “state-of-the-art underwater filmmaking” as camera crews take the audience to “migrate with whales, swim alongside a great white shark and race with dolphins at play,” according to a news release.

“Disneynature Oceans” made $19 million at the box office and clocks in at 1 hour, 43 minutes. It received an 81 percent fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

