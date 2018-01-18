Paintings by Cambria artist Archer featured at Amphora Gallery

Landscape paintings by Cambria artist Donald Archer are on feature exhibit at Amphora Gallery.
The paintings, inspired by the Central Coast, are “executed in a style which bridges the gap between representational and abstract art,” according to a news release issued by the gallery.
“I approach painting as if I were improvising and composing music, or dance. I never know where it will lead me,” Archer said. “I want to paint my ‘self’ out of the work, and I know I am on to something when I no longer think of myself as its creator — when it begins to have a life of its own and I become the vehicle through which that life flows.
“I want the process of painting, the overpainting of previous attempts and false starts to be apparent. This creates a patina — a sense of weight, substance, and age — like a peeling wall or the landscape itself. There are no mistakes, only evolution and discovery.”
Donald has been a painter for more than 50 years. He received university training at UC Santa Barbara in the early 1960s and taught at the Academy of Art College in San Francisco in the 1970s.
Since then, he has been painting full time, and his work has been included many museum and gallery exhibitions.
Amphora Gallery is at 4070 Burton Drive in Cambria. For more information, call (805) 927-8273.
