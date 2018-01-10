4 craftspeople team up for ‘The Handmade Show’

The work of four craftspeople will be showcased at the Patricia Griffin Studio and Gallery during “The Handmade Show,” from Jan. 26-28.
Griffin’s studio, formerly in the Old Santa Rosa Schoolhouse, has moved to 1601 Main St. in Cambria, across from the Black Cat Restaurant.
“While the gallery is a participating merchant in the Art and Wine Festival that weekend, the show also is open to the public at large. All visitors are welcome to watch the demonstrations, shop and talk with the artists,” Griffin said in a news release.
She will have new pottery work on display in the sales gallery, and also will demonstrate wheel-throwing and decorating techniques. The other three artists participating in “The Handmade Show” are:
Paul Schmidt, a former computer systems engineer who now enjoys “coaxing” wood and plant materials into his woodcarvings and works of art. He’ll be demonstrating and showcasing new pieces.
Franz Affentranger, who will showcase his newest collection of handmade bistro tables. Affentranger, a dairy farmer in the Central Valley, is a part-time Cambria resident and has become known for the award-winning scarecrows he’s made for Cambria’s annual Scarecrow Festival. His “Crazy Eight” octopus scarecrow, which was on display outside Griffin’s studio this past October, was named Best Scarecrow Using the Unexpected.
Sharon Casey, a maker of contemporary art quilts, will bring a new line of quilted housewares and fashion accessories exclusive to this event.
More information about the show and artists is available at PatriciaGriffinCeramics.com.
Comments