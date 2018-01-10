Walker’s watercolors on display at Cambria Library

Jan Walker’s watercolors will be on display this month at the Cambria Library.
Watercolor became Walker’s favorite medium in the early 1990s.
“Growing up on a small farm in the Midwest gave me a respect and love for all living things both plants and animals,” she wrote on her website, “and being somewhat isolated I started at a very early age to draw and paint what I saw around me.”
The Cambria resident paints “wet-in-wet” to see the colors blending together on the paper.
“I love the spontaneity of colors blending uniquely on the paper,” she says wrote on her site. The inability to completely control the paint is to me half the fun.”
Walker has had numerous shows, and her work is on display at Cambria Center for the Arts, Morro Bay Art Association, Cayucos Art Gallery, San Luis Obispo Art Center, The Gallery at Marina Square on the Embarcadero in Morro Bay, and in her home studio.
“I like to paint the beauty of the world because I believe beauty trumps darkness,” she said.
Walker, a signature member of the Central Coast Watercolor Society, has studied with many nationally known artists.
Her exhibit is on display through Jan.30 at the library, 1043 Main Street. The Cambria branch of the San Luis Obispo County Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; from 9 to 5 Thursday; from 10 to 6 Friday; and from 10-5 Saturday.
For more information about the library and its events, contact your local library branch or visit www.slolibrary.org.
