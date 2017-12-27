‘Color!’ in all its shades and hues on display at CCA

Local artists will be giving their color palettes a creative workout in the first show of 2018 at the Cambria Center for the Arts.
Aptly titled “Color! Bright, Bold, Soft or Subdued,” the exhibit opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at the CCA Gallery. The event will include live music, a wine bar and refreshments.
“Our members are creative in so many wonderful ways,” said Kerry Drager, the CCA Gallery’s former co-director. “This promises to be a visually exciting exhibit that demonstrates how local artists harness color to reflect their unique visions.
“But, as the show’s title implies, color doesn’t start and stop with wild and saturated tones. Pastel colors can be exquisite, too.”
“Color!” runs through Jan. 21. The short month, by the way, is due to the annual Art Auction, which takes place Jan. 26-28 this year at the CCA Gallery.
The Cambria Center for the Arts is housed in the Old Cambria Grammar School at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Gallery admission is free.
Details: 805-927-8190 or cambriacenterforthe arts.org.
