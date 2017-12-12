Holiday concert planned Saturday at Camp Ocean Pines

The entire family can get into the holiday spirit for free at a special concert and sing-along session at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Camp Ocean Pines.
The musical event — timed to allow attendees to also go to the Cambria Christmas Market that evening — is a gift to the community from Camp Ocean Pines, according to Executive Director Chris Cameron.
Soup, salad, Christmas cookies and hot cider will be provided.
The Cambria ensemble “Lyra” will perform and lead the sing-along. The vocal group, led by director Jan Callner, includes the voices of Mary Anne Anderson, Diane DeMarco, Allison Hayward, Rebecca Hendricks, Barbara MacDonough and Nancy Taber.
Lyra performs at fundraisers for good causes.
At the camp event, the ensemble will present selections from Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” traditional European holiday songs and some lighter seasonal offerings.
Access to the camp is nestled in Cambria’s Monterey pine forest at 1473 Randall Drive, between Ardath Drive and St. James Road. The hillside camp also offers a grand view of the ocean.
Carpooling to the event would be helpful.
